Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 16, 2023 / 2:45 AM

Wisconsin man pleads guilty over Michigan governor kidnapping plot

By Darryl Coote
Brian Higgins of Wisconsin pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI
Brian Higgins of Wisconsin pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to his role in a domestic terrorism plot to kidnap the state's Democratic governor and has agreed to testify against his fellow co-conspirators in exchange for a lighter sentence, the state's attorney general said.

Brian Higgins, 54, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., was arrested Oct. 15, a week after the FBI said it had foiled a plot by armed militia members to storm the Michigan State Capitol, take Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and others hostage and put her on trial for treason, seemingly over the policies she put in place to stymie spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Advertisement

Higgins was accused of providing material support in an act of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony, over accusations that he surveilled the governor's private vacation home and provided the use of night-vision googles as well as a mounted digital dash camera in the effort, according to court documents.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said Higgins pleaded guilty Wednesday to the lesser charge of attempting to provide material support for terrorism, which is a five-year felony, but that part of his plea deal states that he has agreed to testify against other defendants in the kidnapping plot.

Advertisement

"Anti-government extremism poses a threat to the safety of public officials, law enforcement officers and residents all across our state," Nessel said in a statement.

"My department's hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism unit is working around the clock to ensure that those who attempt to sow discord and commit violence in Michigan are stopped before any harm can come of their plots."

Fourteen people have been charged in connection to the terrorism conspiracy with Michigan leveling a total of 20 charges against eight people, three of whom were convicted in Jackson County. Federal prosecutors have laid charges against six people, of whom four were convicted and two were acquitted.

RELATED Special prosecutor in Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial steps down

"We will keep fighting to deliver justice as the remaining prosecutions continue to play out," Nessel said.

Higgins' sentencing date has yet to be scheduled, with a status conference for the other defendants to be held on Tuesday.

RELATED Ex-New Orleans police officer sentenced to 14 years for sexually assaulting teen rape victim

Read More

Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case

Latest Headlines

U.S. hits 3 Bosnia and Herzegovina nationals over corruption
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. hits 3 Bosnia and Herzegovina nationals over corruption
March 16 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday slapped new sanctions against three Bosnia and Herzegovina nationals as it seeks to punish those it accuses of threatening the fragile stability of the Balkan nation.
U.S. threatens TikTok ban, demands Chinese owners sell stakes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. threatens TikTok ban, demands Chinese owners sell stakes
March 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is threatening to ban TikTok in the United States, over national security concerns, if the video app's Chinese owners refuse to sell their stakes, the company has acknowledged.
British, German fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near Estonia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
British, German fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near Estonia
March 15 (UPI) -- British and German fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft flying close to Estonia airspace, officials said Wednesday.
Google discontinues sales of its Google Glass AR smart glasses
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google discontinues sales of its Google Glass AR smart glasses
March 15 (UPI) -- Google has announced it stopped selling its Glass Enterprise augmented reality glasses Wednesday in a move that discontinues the headset for the second time in 10 years.
Florida amusement park settles lawsuit over teen's death, dismantles FreeFall ride
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida amusement park settles lawsuit over teen's death, dismantles FreeFall ride
March 15 (UPI) -- ICON Park in Orlando began tearing down a ride from which a Missouri teen fell to his death nearly a year ago.
Texas takes control of Houston's public schools, will install new superintendent, board
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas takes control of Houston's public schools, will install new superintendent, board
March 15 (UPI) -- Education officials in Texas have seized control of the largest school district in the state and will replace the leaders of the Houston Independent School District with a new superintendent and board.
1 person in critical condition after tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, injuring 7
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
1 person in critical condition after tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, injuring 7
March 15 (UPI) -- Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday after a tree fell on them at the San Antonio Zoo, leaving one person in critical condition.
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
March 15 (UPI) -- Financial services firm Sterling Bancorp agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to security fraud, including a $27.2 million fine, which will go towards paying restitution.
Officials say barge arriving in Puerto Rico carried migrants, cocaine and gun
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Officials say barge arriving in Puerto Rico carried migrants, cocaine and gun
March 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Coast Guard officers Tuesday arrested 18 stowaways on a barge arriving in San Juan, Puerto Rico, recovering a firearm and cocaine in the process.
Most Americans view mainline religious groups favorably, survey says
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Most Americans view mainline religious groups favorably, survey says
March 15 (UPI) -- Americans hold a favorable view of some of the country's largest religious groups, but have a negative view of Muslims, according to a new poll by Pew Research.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
Seven Va. deputies charged with murder after inmate dies in their care
Seven Va. deputies charged with murder after inmate dies in their care
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
British Supreme Court sides with Ukraine in $3 billion loan dispute with Russia
British Supreme Court sides with Ukraine in $3 billion loan dispute with Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement