Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2023 / 6:44 PM

Ex-New Orleans police officer sentenced to 14 years for sexually assaulting teen rape victim

By Joe Fisher
Former New Orleans police officer Rodney Vicknair was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of sexually assaulting a teenaged rape victim. File Photo by Carolyn Kaster/UPI
Former New Orleans police officer Rodney Vicknair was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of sexually assaulting a teenaged rape victim. File Photo by Carolyn Kaster/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- A former New Orleans police officer was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage rape victim.

Rodney Vicknair was accused of assaulting a 15-year-old months after he escorted her to a hospital for care after she said she was raped by another man in May 2020, the Justice Department said in a press release.

Advertisement

Vicknair's sentence is reportedly double what the Justice Department was seeking in a plea deal. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk rejected the deal on March 8, which was when sentencing was originally scheduled.

After a rape kit was performed on the girl, Vicknair exchanged information with her so he could stay in contact and "mentor" her, officials said. At some point, he began to make sexual comments toward her and ultimately sexually assaulted her in his truck in September 2020, ABC News reports. He also showed up to her home unannounced on multiple occasions.

RELATED U.S. sues Rite Aid over opioid prescriptions

"We are grateful to this young survivor for coming forward, even though she thought no one would believe her," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Had she not been willing to do so, we would not have been able to hold the defendant accountable for his heinous crime," Clarke said. "This case should send a strong message to law-enforcement officers who sexually abuse victims, particularly children, that they are not above the law and will be held accountable."

The 55-year-old former officer pleaded guilty in November to sexually assaulting the girl while acting in the capacity of a law-enforcement officer.

RELATED FBI hate crime stats show 11.6% increase in 2021

"The defendant's job was to protect a child who was a victim of sexual assault, but instead he exploited her vulnerabilities and abused his position of power to carry out his own sexual assault of the victim," Clarke said in a statement following Vicknair's guilty plea.

RELATED Florida man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection confronted officers, Justice Department says

Latest Headlines

In California, Joe Biden touts executive order to curb gun violence
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
In California, Joe Biden touts executive order to curb gun violence
March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced an executive order aimed at curbing gun violence as the country has seen a series of high-profile shootings during the first few months of the year.
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
March 14 (UPI) -- Analytics firm Moody's Investors Service downgraded its rating of the American banking system as a whole on Tuesday.
Ohio AG sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine toxic chemical train derailment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ohio AG sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine toxic chemical train derailment
March 14 (UPI) -- Ohio's attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Norfolk Southern over the February 3 train derailment that released toxic chemicals in East Palestine.
Head of Space Force to testify before Senate Armed Services panel on $30B budget proposal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Head of Space Force to testify before Senate Armed Services panel on $30B budget proposal
March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman will testify before Senate subcommittee on Tuesday, one day after the Space Force released its $30 billion budget.
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
March 14 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods has announced that it will be closing two chicken plants in Virginia and Arkansas because of a drastic drop in sales over the past year.
Florida bills target gender-affirming healthcare, university diversity courses
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida bills target gender-affirming healthcare, university diversity courses
March 14 (UPI) -- A Florida Senate bill discussed in committee this week would allow state courts to revoke custody from parents "to protect" children who may be receiving or have received gender affirming healthcare.
'Fortnite' maker agrees to $245M in FTC fines over unwanted purchases
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Fortnite' maker agrees to $245M in FTC fines over unwanted purchases
March 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday it is finalizing a multimillion-dollar order against Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game "Fortnite," for tricking players into making unwanted purchases.
White House sets new drinking water standards targeting PFAS
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House sets new drinking water standards targeting PFAS
March 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced new national drinking water standards that address polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, limiting their exposure in humans.
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
March 14 (UPI) -- Aerospace giant Boeing said Tuesday, it collectively received its fifth-largest commercial order in the company's 106-year history.
Meta to lay off 10,000 more employees, close hiring for 5,000 roles
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Meta to lay off 10,000 more employees, close hiring for 5,000 roles
March 14 (UPI) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced Tuesday that it would layoff 10,000 more employees and close hiring for 5,000 open roles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement