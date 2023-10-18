Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2023 / 2:11 PM

Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extortion

By Clyde Hughes
Joran van der Sloot on Wednesday admitted to killing Natalee Holloway in 2005 as he pleaded guilty to extorting her mother. File Photo by Dink Eichin/UPI
1 of 2 | Joran van der Sloot on Wednesday admitted to killing Natalee Holloway in 2005 as he pleaded guilty to extorting her mother. File Photo by Dink Eichin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Joran van der Sloot admitted to killing Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005 as he pleaded guilty to attempting to extort her mother in federal court on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old van der Sloot, a Dutch national, was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of the plea deal, under which he agreed to a polygraph test and to provide information about Natalee Holloway's disappearance to her mother, Beth Holloway, as part of the federal plea deal.

Advertisement

He is already serving time in a prison in Peru for the 2010 murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores. Prosecutors said he will be returned there once proceedings in the Holloway case are finished in the United States.

His sentence in Peru will be completed in 2045 and if he is freed earlier, the agreement requires him to complete the new sentence in the United States.

Read More

Federal officials said van der Sloot had already recorded a statement about what happened to Holloway to satisfy the plea deal.

In the recording van der Sloot said he stopped on a beach with the 18-year-old Natalee Holloway after the two were dropped off a short distance from her hotel where he said he "laid her down" and began kissing although Holloway had said she wanted to return directly to the hotel.

Advertisement

He said Holloway told him to stop but he refused and Natalee Holloway proceeded to knee him "in the crotch." Van der Sloot said he then kicked her "extremely hard in the face" and she was then "laying down unconscious, possibly even dead."

Van der Sloot then said he picked up a cinderblock he found on the beach and "smashed" her head with it before walking into the ocean and pushing Natalee Holloway's body into the water.

In court on Wednesday, van der Sloot apologized and said he hoped the statement "will provide some kind of closure."

In 2010, van der Sloot told Beth Holloway that for $250,000 he would tell her where Natalee's body was buried in Aruba. After receiving $25,000, her attorney found out that van der Sloot's information was bogus.

Beth Holloway in court on Wednesday said that after 18 years of denying that she had killed her daughter, he had now "finally admitted that you, in fact, have murdered her."

"You changed the course of our lives and turned them upside down. You are a killer. I want you to remember that every time that jail door slams," Beth Holloway said.

Latest Headlines

Jim Jordan fails to capture House speakership in second floor vote
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jim Jordan fails to capture House speakership in second floor vote
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- House Republicans failed to elect a new speaker in the second round of voting on Wednesday as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, continued to struggle to garner enough support.
Jacob Lew pledges to strengthen U.S.-Israel relationship if confirmed as ambassador
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jacob Lew pledges to strengthen U.S.-Israel relationship if confirmed as ambassador
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Senate's nomination hearing on Jacob Lew's nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Israel opened Wednesday as he pledged to strengthen the relationship between the two countries amid Israel's war against Hamas.
U.S. sanctions Hamas operatives and 'financial facilitators'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Hamas operatives and 'financial facilitators'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned ten key Hamas members, operatives and financial facilitators in Gaza, Sudan, Turkey, Algeria and Qatar. The United States has designated Hamas a terrorist organization.
Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities removed a pile of nearly 200 decomposed bodies from a Colorado funeral home -- a higher-than-estimated death toll which deepened the gruesome discovery made by deputies more than two weeks ago.
X tests $1 annual fee for new users to post in New Zealand, Philippines
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
X tests $1 annual fee for new users to post in New Zealand, Philippines
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- X has begun testing a new $1 annual fee in two countries for new users to post content in an effort to combat non-human accounts or "bots."
Prosecutors plan to file new charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Prosecutors plan to file new charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Two years after actor Alec Baldwin accidently shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, New Mexico prosecutors said they plan to bring criminal charges to a New Mexico grand jury.
Donald Trump to appeal limited gag order in federal election interference case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Donald Trump to appeal limited gag order in federal election interference case
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump filed an appeal against a partial gag order placed on him by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in his election interference case.
Pentagon: China increasing harassment of U.S., ally aircraft in Indo-Pacific
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pentagon: China increasing harassment of U.S., ally aircraft in Indo-Pacific
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Chinese warplanes are increasing their harassment of U.S. and ally military aircraft in the East and South China Seas to intimidate them "into giving up their rights under international law," Pentagon officials said.
North Carolina man accused of sending death threats to Jewish organization
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
North Carolina man accused of sending death threats to Jewish organization
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A 64-year-old North Carolinian has been arrested and charged after sending death threats last week to a Jewish organization.
Biden meeting with Mideast leaders called off after deadly hospital explosion
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden meeting with Mideast leaders called off after deadly hospital explosion
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden no longer will meet with some Mideast leaders after a summit was abruptly canceled late Tuesday after a hospital in Gaza was destroyed, killing what is believed to be hundreds of Palestinians.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Hamas blame one another
Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Hamas blame one another
Jim Jordan fails to capture House speakership in second floor vote
Jim Jordan fails to capture House speakership in second floor vote
Binance halts dollar withdrawals for U.S. customers
Binance halts dollar withdrawals for U.S. customers
North Carolina man accused of sending death threats to Jewish organization
North Carolina man accused of sending death threats to Jewish organization
Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189
Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement