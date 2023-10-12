Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 12, 2023 / 1:54 PM

New charges contend Sen. Bob Menendez took bribes as foreign agent for Egypt

By Doug Cunningham
In a superseding federal indictment, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife, Nadine, have been charged with acting as Egyptian agents in return for bribes. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
In a superseding federal indictment, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife, Nadine, have been charged with acting as Egyptian agents in return for bribes. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- More charges were announced against embattled Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Thursday.

In a superseding indictment, the Justice Department charged Menendez with an additional criminal count of conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent of Egypt by accepting bribes in exchange for actions benefitting the Egyptian government.

Advertisement

The court filing charged Menendez, his wife, Nadine, and Egyptian-born New Jersey businessman Wael Hana with conspiring to have Menendez act "as an agent of a foreign principal, to wit, the Government of Egypt and Egyptian officials."

Menendez, his wife, Hana and New Jersey businessmen Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes already faced bribery charges for allegedly paying Menendez cash, gold bars and a Mercedes convertible in exchange for Menendez using his political influence to benefit them.

Read More

The federal court filing said the alleged conspiracy to act as a foreign agent in return for bribes happened in or about January 2018 through at least in or about June 2022.

Uribe and Daibes were not charged with the additional fourth count.

The superseding indictment said Menendez and his wife allegedly "engaged in a corrupt relationship with three New Jersey associates and businessmen" and agreed to and did accept hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange for using Menendez's power and influence as a senator to protect and enrich Hana, Uribe and Daibes and to benefit the Arab Republic of Egypt."

Advertisement

The other three counts against Menendez and his wife are conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery.

Menendez says he is innocent of the charges.

Latest Headlines

South Florida sheriff's department employees indicted in pandemic relief fraud
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
South Florida sheriff's department employees indicted in pandemic relief fraud
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Seventeen Broward County Sheriff's deputies were charged Thursday in South Florida for allegedly defrauding federal government pandemic relief programs of approximately $500,000.
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has rejected a request from the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee to share information about her case against former President Donald Trump.
Blinken: 25 Americans killed in Gaza conflict; U.S. pledges 'ironclad' support to Israel
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Blinken: 25 Americans killed in Gaza conflict; U.S. pledges 'ironclad' support to Israel
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at least 25 Americans have been killed amid a war between Israel and Hamas as he traveled to Tel Aviv to meet with leaders Thursday.
N.C. school bus driver faces charges after crash injures 7 students
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.C. school bus driver faces charges after crash injures 7 students
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A school bus crashed while driving on a highway in North Carolina Thursday, injuring seven students.
TransUnion to pay $15 million to settle inaccurate tenant data complaint
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
TransUnion to pay $15 million to settle inaccurate tenant data complaint
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Credit reporting agency TransUnion and its TURSS subsidiary will pay $15 million for failing to ensure the accuracy of tenant screening reports, according to a Thursday Federal Trade Commission statement.
AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron says he was the victim of blackmail scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron says he was the victim of blackmail scheme
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron on Thursday identified himself as the victim of a blackmail scheme last year.
First-time unemployment claims remain unchanged from previous week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First-time unemployment claims remain unchanged from previous week
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. residents filing for unemployment benefits for the first time reached a seasonally adjusted 209,000, unchanged from the revised total from the week before, the Labor Department said.
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's attorneys have again requested to delay his trial on charges connected to the handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.
U.S. sanctions two entities and vessels for allegedly violating Russian oil price caps
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions two entities and vessels for allegedly violating Russian oil price caps
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. government Thursday sanctioned two entities and identified two vessels as blocked property for alleged violation of Russian crude oil price caps.
Social Security, SSI benefits increase by 3.2% in 2024, down from 8.7% in 2023
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Social Security, SSI benefits increase by 3.2% in 2024, down from 8.7% in 2023
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Millions of retirees, children and disabled Americans will see a 3.2% increase in their 2024 Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits -- far less than the 8.7% increase this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alabama woman charged with faking kidnapping found guilty
Alabama woman charged with faking kidnapping found guilty
Fired two-star Air Force general accused of rape, drinking before flying
Fired two-star Air Force general accused of rape, drinking before flying
UAW expands strike as nearly 9,000 workers walk off job at Ford's largest plant
UAW expands strike as nearly 9,000 workers walk off job at Ford's largest plant
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement