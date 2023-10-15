Wounded Philadelphia police officer released from hospital days after airport shooting

Twenty-year-police veteran Raul Ortiz, 60, was released from the hospital on Saturday after being shot in the arm two days earlier. Photo courtesy of the Philadelphia Police Department/ Facebook

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in a shooting at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday has been released from the hospital. Twenty-year-police veteran Raul Ortiz, 60, was released from the hospital on Saturday after being shot in the arm two days earlier. Ortiz exited the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital as fellow officers stood by and saluted him, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

"We are blessed to announce that hero Philadelphia Police Officer Raul Ortiz is going home after days of receiving care from the excellent staff at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital," the Philadelphia Police Department posted on Facebook. "Thank you all for wrapping your arms around him and his family; our Department and City will always be by their side!"

Another officer, Richard Mendez, was killed in the airport shooting. The 50-year-old was struck by the gunman multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Mendez and Ortiz were reportedly shot while arriving for their shifts on Thursday. While walking through the airport parking lot, they heard glass shatter and interrupted an alleged break in.

Police say there were multiple suspects involved in the shooting. They have shared surveillance video showing at least one suspect, and allege that the suspects fled the scene in a stolen Dodge Durango.

The vehicle was later seen on video dropping off one of the suspects at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was later pronounced dead.

The Fraternal Order of Police in Philadelphia is offering a $225,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.