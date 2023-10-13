Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 13, 2023 / 7:29 AM / Updated at 7:30 AM

1 officer dead, 1 injured in Philadelphia airport shooting

By Clyde Hughes

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was killed and a second remained in stable condition after a shooting inside a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport late Thursday night, officials said.

Both officers, both assigned to the airport's security detail, had just arrived at work at about 11 p.m. EDT, and confronted a group they witnessed breaking into cars when at least two members of the group opened fire on them.

Advertisement

"This is a numb, numb moment for us to again encounter something like this," said Philadelphia Interim Commissioner John Stanford, who did not identify either officer involved. "We just had three officers shot last week."

One 50-year-old officer was struck multiple times in the upper body and transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital before being pronounced dead. The second officer, 60, was hit in the arm and taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment before transferring later to Jefferson Hospital.

Read More

One individual who matched the description of one suspect arrived at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by private ambulance and was later pronounced dead. Stanford said, though, it was not confirmed that the person, believed to be a teenager, was involved in the airport shooting.

Advertisement

"We don't know. It's a good possibility," Stanford said. "Very similar to the suspect description but that's something we can't confirm at this point. We're still investigating."

Authorities described the suspect vehicle as a Black Dodge Durango. Other suspects in the shooting remained at large Friday morning, police said.

"You can imagine what we feel," Stanford said. "You can imagine what this department is going through and quite frankly how the city should be feeling to know that this has happened to two of the men that have served for 20-plus years and ultimately one giving his life tonight for the city of Philadelphia."

Latest Headlines

IRS contractor pleads guilty to leaking Trump's tax returns to media
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
IRS contractor pleads guilty to leaking Trump's tax returns to media
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- An Internal Revenue Service contractor accused of leaking the tax information of former President Donald Trump and thousands of the nation's wealthiest people to news organizations has pleaded guilty.
Jury delivers split decision in trial of two officers accused in death of Elijah McClain
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jury delivers split decision in trial of two officers accused in death of Elijah McClain
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A jury in Colorado delivered a split verdict Thursday in the trial of two former police officers charged in the 2019 police-involved killing of Elijah McClain, convicting one officer and acquitting the other.
Rudolph Isley of The Isley Brothers dies at 84
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rudolph Isley of The Isley Brothers dies at 84
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Gospel singer-turned pop music sensation-turned Christian minister Rudolph Isley, one of the founding members of the mega hit makers The Isley Brothers, is dead at 84.
Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise drops out of House speaker's race
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise drops out of House speaker's race
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- House Majority Leader Steve Scalise late Thursday said he was dropping out of the race to be House speaker.
Maersk to add SpaceX Starlink satellite system to at least 330 container ships
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Maersk to add SpaceX Starlink satellite system to at least 330 container ships
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Danish transportation giant Maersk, known for its huge, rugged, industrial powder blue metal shipping containers emblazoned with its name in white block letters, is going high tech.
On first stop in visiting Mideast leaders, Blinken mourns Americans killed in Gaza conflict
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
On first stop in visiting Mideast leaders, Blinken mourns Americans killed in Gaza conflict
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at least 25 Americans have been killed amid a war between Israel and Hamas as he traveled to Tel Aviv to meet with leaders Thursday.
U.S. government to provide charter flights to evacuate U.S. citizens from Israel
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. government to provide charter flights to evacuate U.S. citizens from Israel
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration says the government will offer charter flights for U.S. citizens trying to leave Israel starting Friday, according to National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby.
NASA delays X-59's sonic boom test flight until 2024
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
NASA delays X-59's sonic boom test flight until 2024
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- NASA on Thursday said it is pushing back the first flight of its experimental X-59 supersonic aircraft to 2024.
South Florida sheriff's department employees indicted in pandemic relief fraud
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
South Florida sheriff's department employees indicted in pandemic relief fraud
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Seventeen Broward County Sheriff's deputies were charged Thursday in South Florida for allegedly defrauding federal government pandemic relief programs of approximately $500,000.
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has rejected a request from the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee to share information about her case against former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA delays X-59's sonic boom test flight until 2024
NASA delays X-59's sonic boom test flight until 2024
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
Richard Branson's Virgin group wins suit against Florida train company Brightline
Richard Branson's Virgin group wins suit against Florida train company Brightline
As Israeli warplanes continue bombing Gaza, Hamas calls for international aid
As Israeli warplanes continue bombing Gaza, Hamas calls for international aid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement