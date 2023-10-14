Advertisement
Oct. 14, 2023 / 3:40 PM

Critically ill gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton making 'remarkable progress'

By Don Jacobson
Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton, shown in 2004, is making 'remarkable progress' after falling critically ill with a rare form of pneumonia, her daughter said Saturday. File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI
Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton, shown in 2004, is making 'remarkable progress' after falling critically ill with a rare form of pneumonia, her daughter said Saturday. File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Former Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton is making "remarkable progress" in her battle against pneumonia which earlier this week had left her fighting for her life, her daughter said Saturday.

The 55-year-old gymnast, who vaulted who shot to fame in 1984 as the first American woman to win gold in the all-around event, was placed in intensive care with a rare form of pneumonia, daughter McKenna Lane Kelley revealed on Tuesday.

But in a newly posted update, another of Retton's daughters, Shayla Schrepfer, said her mother's progress in the intervening days has been "remarkable."

"Prayers have been felt and have been answered," Schrepfer wrote in an Instagram post. "Although she remains in the ICU, her path to recovery is steadily unfolding. Her fighting spirit is truly shining!"

"Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing," Schrepfer wrote. "Though it's a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening. She's responding so well to treatments."

Kelley revealed earlier this week that Retton is "not insured" and pleaded for financial help with the hospital bill on the fundraising site Spotfund.

"ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom," she wrote.

As of Saturday, at least 7,800 donors had contributed more than $420,000, far exceeding the goal of $50,000.

Retton emerged as "America's sweetheart" after scoring a perfect 10 in the final rotation of the all-around competition at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles to secure the United States' first-ever gold for the event.

Overall, she won five medals at the games, including two silvers for team and vault, and two bronzes for uneven bars and floor exercise.

Following her Olympic gold, Retton enjoyed immense popularity, appearing on a Wheaties box and dozens of magazines with her megawatt smile, as she inspired a generation of young girls to enter the sport.

Retton held her record for 20 years as the only American woman to win the Olympic all-around title before Carly Patterson become the second to win in 2004, followed by Nastia Liken in 2008, Gabby Douglas in 2012, Simone Biles in 2016 and Sunisa Lee in 2020.

Retton was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997.

