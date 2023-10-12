Trending
Oct. 12, 2023 / 2:47 PM

Donors raise $350,000-plus to assist critically ill legendary gymnast Mary Lou Retton

By Alex Butler
Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton remains hospitalized with life-threatening pneumonia. File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI
Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton remains hospitalized with life-threatening pneumonia. File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Donors have raised more than $350,000 and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee plans to send money to support legendary gymnast Mary Lou Retton, who is fighting a rare, life-threatening form of pneumonia.

McKenna Kelley, one of Retton's daughters, announced Tuesday that the five-time Olympic medalist was diagnosed with a "very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life." Kelley said Retton was unable to breathe on her own and has been in intensive care for more than a week.

Kelley, who said her mother is uninsured, started a fundraiser on spotfund.com. That fund, which started with a goal of $50,000, was approaching $400,000 as of Thursday night. More than 6,600 people had donated, including one who sent $50,000 to the cause.

On Thursday, spokeswoman Kate Harman told USA Today that the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee also plans to send money to the gymnastics legend.

"Upon learning of Mary Lou's condition, we immediately took action to expedite the application process for her family to receive assistance," told USA Today. "We are currently working through the necessary details in real-time and have reached out to Mary Lou's family to offer our assistance."

Kelley said Wednesday that Retton, 55, is "getting incredible medical care" and "continues to fight."

Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, one of Retton's other children, also provided an update Wednesday on Instagram. Both of Retton's daughters said they were overwhelmed by the support for their mother.

"She is still fighting," Kelley Schrepfer said in an Instagram video. "It's going to be a day-by-day process."

