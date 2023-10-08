1 killed, at least 8 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania party

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- One person is dead and at least eight more have been injured in a shooting at a party in Indiana County, Pa., on Sunday.

Police responded to calls of a shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township at about 12:35 a.m., according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police. Nine people were found shot, including a 22-year-old male from Pittsburgh who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eight other victims were between 18 and 23 years old. One, an 18-year-old from Chicago, is in critical condition.

The community center is about a mile away from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The event was private and not affiliated with the school.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a press briefing that more than 150 people were in the building at the time of the shooting. Officers were nearby following a noise complaint earlier in the evening. They viewed people escaping through the doors and windows of the center when the shooting erupted.

Dozens of shots were fired and multiple firearms were recovered from the scene, Bivens said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward and the ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the shooting. Bivens said there were believed to be multiple gunmen.

"We may have some leads on some of the identities," Bivens said. "We believe this was an incident that was really isolated to the attendees at that party. Certainly we believe the individuals that were involved with this are dangerous. They engaged in a gunfight in a building like that."