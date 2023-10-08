Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 8, 2023 / 6:07 PM

1 killed, at least 8 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania party

By Joe Fisher

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- One person is dead and at least eight more have been injured in a shooting at a party in Indiana County, Pa., on Sunday.

Police responded to calls of a shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township at about 12:35 a.m., according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police. Nine people were found shot, including a 22-year-old male from Pittsburgh who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The eight other victims were between 18 and 23 years old. One, an 18-year-old from Chicago, is in critical condition.

The community center is about a mile away from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The event was private and not affiliated with the school.

Read More

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a press briefing that more than 150 people were in the building at the time of the shooting. Officers were nearby following a noise complaint earlier in the evening. They viewed people escaping through the doors and windows of the center when the shooting erupted.

Advertisement

Dozens of shots were fired and multiple firearms were recovered from the scene, Bivens said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward and the ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the shooting. Bivens said there were believed to be multiple gunmen.

"We may have some leads on some of the identities," Bivens said. "We believe this was an incident that was really isolated to the attendees at that party. Certainly we believe the individuals that were involved with this are dangerous. They engaged in a gunfight in a building like that."

Latest Headlines

Powerball jackpot reaches $1.55 billion, game's third-largest prize
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.55 billion, game's third-largest prize
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.55 billion ahead of Monday's drawing after nobody matched all six numbers on Saturday.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of several warships to the Middle East on Sunday as part of a new strategy to shore up the U.S. military presence in the region after the rise of conflict in Israel.
Months after wildfires, Hawaii reopens tourism to West Maui
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Months after wildfires, Hawaii reopens tourism to West Maui
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Hawaii on Sunday is lifting the guidance that discouraged tourists from traveling to the West Maui region affected by wildfires, inviting tourism back to the area.
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A multimillion-dollar car collection seized from the Youtuber known as "Omi in a Hellcat" will be auctioned by the U.S. Marshals Service.
NYPD seeks four suspects in attack that broke 72-year-old's jaw
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYPD seeks four suspects in attack that broke 72-year-old's jaw
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Four suspects remained at large Sunday in an attack on a 72-year-old New York man who sustained a broken jaw and other injuries after he was mugged last month in what police are calling a potential hate crime.
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The largest Hindu temple in North America will hold an inauguration ceremony Sunday to officially dedicate the new cultural landmark in New Jersey.
Man who escaped Texas prison recaptured as authorities increase reward for Va. escapee 'Lil Nas'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man who escaped Texas prison recaptured as authorities increase reward for Va. escapee 'Lil Nas'
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A man who escaped from a prison in Texas last week has been recaptured as authorities increased the reward for another prisoner who escaped from a facility in Virginia.
More than 115 bodies found stored 'improperly' at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
More than 115 bodies found stored 'improperly' at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Police found more than 115 bodies that were allegedly stored improperly at the Return to Nature Funeral Home, which offers environmentally friendly burials in Colorado, earlier this week.
NYPD tightens security at churches, synagogues after Hamas attacks in Israel
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NYPD tightens security at churches, synagogues after Hamas attacks in Israel
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department ramped up patrols in Jewish neighborhoods throughout the city's five boroughs to prevent any potential violence following Saturday's deadly attacks in Israel.
1.000 migratory birds dead after colliding with Chicago building
U.S. News // 1 day ago
1.000 migratory birds dead after colliding with Chicago building
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Close to 1,000 songbirds died this week after colliding with a single building in Chicago during the fall migration season, naturalists with the city's Field Museum have confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine's support of Israel amid tensions with Palestine raises concerns of West's 'hypocrisy'
Ukraine's support of Israel amid tensions with Palestine raises concerns of West's 'hypocrisy'
More than 115 bodies found stored 'improperly' at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado
More than 115 bodies found stored 'improperly' at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado
Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide
Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide
Israel kills 313 Palestinians in retaliation for Hamas offensive; Palestine blasts West's 'double standards'
Israel kills 313 Palestinians in retaliation for Hamas offensive; Palestine blasts West's 'double standards'
African nations divided on support for Israel, Palestine but call for peace
African nations divided on support for Israel, Palestine but call for peace
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement