Woman in custody after firing shots inside Bristol Police Department lobby

Suzanne Laprise, 51, is in custody charged with attempted murder Friday after firing multiple shots into a bulletproof lobby window at the Bristol, Conn., Police Department Thursday night. Photo courtesy of Bristol PD

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A woman was in custody Friday charged with attempted murder after she fired multiple shots into a bulletproof front lobby desk window inside the Bristol, Conn., Police Department Thursday night. The shots didn't penetrate the glass. She is to be arraigned Friday in New Britain Superior Court after being released from a hospital early Friday morning. Advertisement

According to police, 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise of Plainville Conn., "entered the lobby of the Bristol Police Department, located at 131 North Main Street in Bristol, and fired multiple rounds into the front lobby desk office window, which was unoccupied at the time. The rounds did not penetrate the bullet-resistant glass but prompted officers to respond and make contact with the suspect."

Police said as they tried to negotiate her surrender, she fired more rounds that were also stopped by the bulletproof safety glass, prompting one officer to return fire.

"The subject set the firearm down at which point officers deployed an electronic control device, and were able to take her into custody without serious injury," Bristol Police said in a statement.

Laprise was transported to a hospital Thursday night.

Advertisement

The Bristol Police Department lobby was closed Friday morning for repairs and maintenance following the shooting incident.

Police said Laprise faces charges including attempted murder, illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal carry of a firearm. She appeared to be intoxicated.

Connecticut State Police and the state's Office of Inspector General are investigating the shooting.