Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 4, 2023 / 12:01 PM

Eli Lilly names new head of diabetes and obesity division in leadership shakeup

By Doug Cunningham
Eli Lill and Company Wednesday announced several executive leadership transitions as executive vice president and president of Lilly's Diabetes and Obesity division Mike Mason retires. File Photo by Momoneymoproblemz/Wikimedia Commons/UPI
Eli Lill and Company Wednesday announced several executive leadership transitions as executive vice president and president of Lilly's Diabetes and Obesity division Mike Mason retires. File Photo by Momoneymoproblemz/Wikimedia Commons/UPI

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Eli Lilly on Wednesday announced Mike Mason, executive vice president and president of Lilly's diabetes and obesity division has retired.

The company said in a statement that current Lilly USA president Patrik Jonsson will assume Mason's role in addition to his current responsibilities.

Advertisement

Lilly said Dr. Daniel Skovronsky is assuming the additional role of president of Lilly immunology from Jonsson while also remaining as Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories.

Lilly also said vice president of corporate affairs and communications Leigh Ann Pusey has decided to leave the company, effective at the end of 2023.

"As we embark on this exciting new chapter of growth for our company, I've never been more confident about our ability to deliver life-changing medicines to the patients who need them," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's Chair and CEO said in a statement. "The deep experience of our leadership team ensures that we will continue to accelerate our efforts in effective, innovative ways."

As Lilly rearranges executive team roles, Dr. David Hyman will become Lilly's chief medical officer and Jennifer Oleksiw will be promoted to group vice president.

Advertisement

Dr. Mark Genovese is joining Lilly on Oct. 16 to serve as senior vice president of immunology development. He was most recently senior vice president of inflammation development at Gilead Sciences and Professor of Medicine/Immunology/Rheumatology emeritus at Stanford University.

The shakeup comes after Eli Lilly purchased Versanis, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on weight-loss drugs, for $1.9 billion in July.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biden administration announces $9B in student debt relief
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration announces $9B in student debt relief
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a new round of student loan relief that will wipe away $9 billion in debt for 125,000 Americans.
ADP: Private sector added 89,000 jobs; slowest growth rate since 2021
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ADP: Private sector added 89,000 jobs; slowest growth rate since 2021
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Private sector employment grew by 89,000 jobs, the slowest pace of job growth in more than two years as the economy shows signs of pacing itself, ADP reported Wednesday.
Uber adds feature to return packages to post offices, UPS and FedEx
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Uber adds feature to return packages to post offices, UPS and FedEx
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Uber on Wednesday launched a new feature allowing users to call for a courier to pick up and return packages.
75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers strike hundreds of facilities in 5 states, D.C
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers strike hundreds of facilities in 5 states, D.C
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A three-day strike by roughly 75,000 Kaiser Permanente health system workers began Wednesday morning as workers seek better pay, retiree medical plans and job protections against subcontracting and outsourcing.
Mayor of Detroit suburb charged with accepting bribes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mayor of Detroit suburb charged with accepting bribes
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The mayor of a Detroit suburb has been indicted on federal bribery charges over accepting tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for facilitating the sale of city property.
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas said he intends to nominate former President Donald Trump for speaker of the House after the position was left vacant Tuesday following the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
Police search for suspect after 5 wounded in shooting at Morgan State University
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Police search for suspect after 5 wounded in shooting at Morgan State University
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Police Department said Tuesday night it is responding to an "active shooter situation" near Morgan State University.
U.S. targets Chinese companies, nationals in fentanyl trafficking crackdown
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. targets Chinese companies, nationals in fentanyl trafficking crackdown
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The United States has targeted Chinese companies and their employees with indictments and sanctions, as the Biden administration cracks down on the international trafficking of drugs, specifically fentanyl.
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A student at Lehman College in New York City has been freed after she was sentenced to a year in a Dubai prison for allegedly assaulting airport staff in what advocates are characterizing as an extortion attempt.
Ford reveals seventh offer to striking UAW workers; GM announces more layoffs
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ford reveals seventh offer to striking UAW workers; GM announces more layoffs
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Nearly three weeks into the United Auto Workers strike, Ford Motor Company revealed Tuesday that it has strengthened its seventh offer to the union, as General Motors announced more layoffs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
After vote to unseat him, Kevin McCarthy says he will not run again for House speaker
After vote to unseat him, Kevin McCarthy says he will not run again for House speaker
Ford reveals seventh offer to striking UAW workers; GM announces more layoffs
Ford reveals seventh offer to striking UAW workers; GM announces more layoffs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement