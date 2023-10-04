Eli Lilly names new head of diabetes and obesity division in leadership shakeup

Eli Lill and Company Wednesday announced several executive leadership transitions as executive vice president and president of Lilly's Diabetes and Obesity division Mike Mason retires. File Photo by Momoneymoproblemz/Wikimedia Commons/UPI

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Eli Lilly on Wednesday announced Mike Mason, executive vice president and president of Lilly's diabetes and obesity division has retired. The company said in a statement that current Lilly USA president Patrik Jonsson will assume Mason's role in addition to his current responsibilities. Advertisement

Lilly said Dr. Daniel Skovronsky is assuming the additional role of president of Lilly immunology from Jonsson while also remaining as Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories.

Lilly also said vice president of corporate affairs and communications Leigh Ann Pusey has decided to leave the company, effective at the end of 2023.

"As we embark on this exciting new chapter of growth for our company, I've never been more confident about our ability to deliver life-changing medicines to the patients who need them," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's Chair and CEO said in a statement. "The deep experience of our leadership team ensures that we will continue to accelerate our efforts in effective, innovative ways."

As Lilly rearranges executive team roles, Dr. David Hyman will become Lilly's chief medical officer and Jennifer Oleksiw will be promoted to group vice president.

Advertisement

Dr. Mark Genovese is joining Lilly on Oct. 16 to serve as senior vice president of immunology development. He was most recently senior vice president of inflammation development at Gilead Sciences and Professor of Medicine/Immunology/Rheumatology emeritus at Stanford University.

The shakeup comes after Eli Lilly purchased Versanis, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on weight-loss drugs, for $1.9 billion in July.