Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service has unveiled a new Forever stamp honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The stamp featuring the trailblazing justice who died Sept. 18, 2020, at the age of 87 while still on the Supreme Court bench was unveiled Monday during a first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., with friends, family and fellow justices in attendance. Advertisement

"Now, a new stamp will honor this outstanding American eminent jurist who gave so much to our country as a scholar, teacher, lawyer, judge and justice," Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said during his speech at the ceremony.

With her inclusion on U.S. postage, she joins other members of the high court in being inducted into what Roberts called "the pantheon of philatelically honored justices" that includes Justices Charles Evans Hughs, John Marshall, Oliver Wendell Holmes, Thurgood Marshall and others.

"As the chief justice and on behalf of the court, I thank the Postal Service for honoring our late distinguished colleague and dear friend," he said.

Designed by USPS art director Ethel Kessler, the stamp's image is an oil painting based on a photograph of Ginsburg wearing her black judicial rube and iconic white-lace collar by Philip Bermingham.

Ginsburg joined the Supreme Court 30 years ago Aug. 10. She remained on the bench for 27 years until she died from complications of pancreatic cancer in 2020.

Clara Spera, Ginsburg's granddaughter and Harvard Law School lecturer, spoke during the ceremony, stating she was sure her "Bubbie" would be "thrilled" to join those with stamps whom inspired her, such as Susan B. Anthony.

"Her legacy, like theirs, will forever be stamped into the story of this great nation," she said.

The Forever stamp is available in panes of 20 at select post office locations, with the USPS stating it will serve as a tribute to the Brooklyn native and the impact she has left on society.