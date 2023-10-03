Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 3, 2023 / 4:53 AM

USPS unveils stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Darryl Coote
A stamp honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was unveiled Monday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Postal Service/Facebook
1 of 2 | A stamp honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was unveiled Monday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Postal Service/Facebook

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service has unveiled a new Forever stamp honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The stamp featuring the trailblazing justice who died Sept. 18, 2020, at the age of 87 while still on the Supreme Court bench was unveiled Monday during a first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., with friends, family and fellow justices in attendance.

Advertisement

"Now, a new stamp will honor this outstanding American eminent jurist who gave so much to our country as a scholar, teacher, lawyer, judge and justice," Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said during his speech at the ceremony.

With her inclusion on U.S. postage, she joins other members of the high court in being inducted into what Roberts called "the pantheon of philatelically honored justices" that includes Justices Charles Evans Hughs, John Marshall, Oliver Wendell Holmes, Thurgood Marshall and others.

Read More

"As the chief justice and on behalf of the court, I thank the Postal Service for honoring our late distinguished colleague and dear friend," he said.

Designed by USPS art director Ethel Kessler, the stamp's image is an oil painting based on a photograph of Ginsburg wearing her black judicial rube and iconic white-lace collar by Philip Bermingham.

Ginsburg joined the Supreme Court 30 years ago Aug. 10. She remained on the bench for 27 years until she died from complications of pancreatic cancer in 2020.

Clara Spera, Ginsburg's granddaughter and Harvard Law School lecturer, spoke during the ceremony, stating she was sure her "Bubbie" would be "thrilled" to join those with stamps whom inspired her, such as Susan B. Anthony.

"Her legacy, like theirs, will forever be stamped into the story of this great nation," she said.

The Forever stamp is available in panes of 20 at select post office locations, with the USPS stating it will serve as a tribute to the Brooklyn native and the impact she has left on society.

Latest Headlines

Illinois Gov. Pritzker calls on Biden to address 'untenable' migrant crisis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Illinois Gov. Pritzker calls on Biden to address 'untenable' migrant crisis
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on President Joe Biden to coordinate a federal response to address the "untenable" migrant crisis.
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Henry Cuellar was the victim of a carjacking Monday night in Washington, D.C., his office told UPI.
U.S. fines Stanford $2M for failing to disclose foreign research funds
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. fines Stanford $2M for failing to disclose foreign research funds
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Stanford University has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve allegations that it submitted research proposals to federal agencies without disclosing that faculty members were receiving funding from foreign sources.
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Police late Monday said a 9-year-old girl has been found "in good health" after she went missing in upstate New York over the weekend. A suspect is in custody after the girl's parents received a ransom note.
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A North Dakota state legislator and his family were killed over the weekend in a small plane crash in Utah, the state's Republican Party leadership announced Monday.
Rep. Matt Gaetz files formal motion to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rep. Matt Gaetz files formal motion to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a formal motion Monday to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his leadership post, following GOP lawmakers' recent chaotic attempts to prevent a government shutdown.
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The first day of former President Donald Trump's multimillion-dollar civil fraud trial in New York City wrapped up Monday with his former accountant testifying for the prosecution. 
Biden celebrates 'inclusion' made possible by Americans with Disabilities Act
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden celebrates 'inclusion' made possible by Americans with Disabilities Act
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Monday, calling the law a "source of opportunity, meaningful inclusion, respect and dignity."
FEMA to conduct emergency alert tests for phones, TVs on Wednesday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FEMA to conduct emergency alert tests for phones, TVs on Wednesday
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will carry out nationwide tests Wednesday afternoon in which every active mobile phone across the United States will issue a loud warning tone.
FCC fines DISH Network in 'breakthrough' space debris enforcement action
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FCC fines DISH Network in 'breakthrough' space debris enforcement action
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Monday announced a legal settlement with DISH Network, marking its first enforcement action in tackling escalating levels of orbital space debris.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement