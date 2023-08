The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a new forever stamp to commemorate the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The stamp will be unveiled in a ceremony at the National Portrait Gallery on Oct. 2. Photo courtesy of USPS

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service will release a commemorative stamp honoring late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "The United States Postal Service is proud to announce the dedication ceremony for a new Forever stamp honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, celebrating her groundbreaking contributions to justice, gender equality and the rule of law," the USPS said in a press release Thursday. Advertisement

The stamp was designed by USPS art director Ethel Kessler, and the portrait used in the stamp was painted by Michael J. Deas from a photograph taken by Philip Bermingham.

"The Ruth Bader Ginsburg stamp features an oil painting of her in her black judicial robe and iconic white collar. The stamp captures her enduring spirit and tireless dedication to upholding the principals of the Constitution," the USPS said.

Forever stamps can always each be used for one ounce of postage, according to the USPS.

A first day-of-issue ceremony will be held on Oct. 2 at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC.

USPS Board of Governors chairperson Roman Martinez IV will deliver remarks at the ceremony which will also feature an unveiling for the stamp along with a presentation about the historical importance of the stamp.

Advertisement

The Postal Service says the stamps can be purchased in panes of 20.