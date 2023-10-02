Trending
Biden celebrates 'inclusion' made possible by Americans with Disabilities Act

By Sheri Walsh
President Joe Biden fist bumps with a guest at the 33rd anniversary celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Monday on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C. Biden called the law a "source of opportunity, meaningful inclusion, respect and dignity." Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 5 | President Joe Biden fist bumps with a guest at the 33rd anniversary celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Monday on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C. Biden called the law a "source of opportunity, meaningful inclusion, respect and dignity." Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act, on Monday on the South Lawn of the White House, where he called the laws a "source of opportunity, meaningful inclusion, respect and dignity."

The president, who was joined by Americans with disabilities, their families, members of Congress and advocates, was introduced by actress Selma Blair, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and calls herself "a proud disabled woman."

"The push towards equity continues," Blair said. "Our laws and policies must reflect that our disabled lives are not of lesser value."

"Today, we celebrated the Americans with Disabilities Act and our commitment to building an America for all. For more than 61 million Americans with disabilities, this law is a source of opportunity, inclusion, respect and dignity," Biden wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

While the president celebrated the ADA and its "profound impact," he argued there is still "more work to do" to ensure "that the American dream is for all of us, not just for some of us."

"Disabled Americans are still three times less likely to have a job; and when they do, they often earn less for doing the same work. Voting locations, transit, and public spaces are too often inaccessible. And we need to continue building a culture that not only protects disability rights but also celebrates disability pride," Biden said.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The Americans with Disabilities Act was enacted in 1990, under President George H.W. Bush, and prevents any kind of discrimination against disabled people when it comes to access to buildings, voting or employment.

The Rehabilitation Act of 1973 prohibits discrimination against disabled people in federally-run programs.

"President Biden fought for the passage of both bills when he was senator because he believed then, just as he believes now, that the federal government owes dignity and respect to every American, especially those with disabilities," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

In Monday's White House proclamation celebrating the ADA, Biden said he was "proud to co-sponsor that landmark law back then, and I am proud to celebrate its lasting legacy with a renewed push for opportunity and justice today."

