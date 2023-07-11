Trending
July 11, 2023 / 5:56 PM

Disability rights leaders meet with VP Harris to discuss transportation accessibility

By Sheri Walsh
Vice President Kamala Harris (R) participates in a discussion Tuesday with disability rights leaders on the Americans with Disabilities Act and transportation accessibility in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (L) also took part. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
July 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration and disability rights leaders met in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to discuss the Americans with Disabilities Act, which celebrates its 33rd year this month, and transportation accessibility.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Tony Coelho, a former Congressman who was the primary sponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, introduced themselves at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building by describing the color of their navy blue and lavender suits before previewing their discussion about access to polling stations, healthcare and transportation.

The group was also expected to discuss ways to help people with disabilities run a small business while making sure artificial intelligence and new AI algorithms consider everyone.

"Every person in our nation has a fundamental right to participate fully in our society and to determine their own future, the right to self-determination, the right to dignity," Harris said.

"So let's think about that in terms of algorithms that are being written and employed for a variety of decisions that are being made, including employment decisions and how ingrained bias -- because it still exists in our society -- about folks with disabilities can and may be integrated into those algorithms," Harris warned.

Harris also previewed plans to discuss access to polling stations to ensure people with disabilities can vote.

"I've heard stories of polling stations, for example, without ramps," Harris told reporters before the meeting.

"I've heard stories of individuals going to the polling place, asking for a private place where they can then, in a private way, register and submit their vote and having the courage -- which we shouldn't have to require people to speak in a crowded room -- about the need to have accommodations, not being given the dignity to just go in and have those accommodations and be able to vote."

The meeting, which was held in private, was also expected to touch on air travel and the lack of bathroom access for people with disabilities on planes.

"When we think about the stories that I've heard of individuals with disabilities, knowing that they may not be able to access the restroom on a plane and what they must do to deprive themselves of food or liquids for hours and hours before that flight, out of concern that they may need to then take care of themselves but have no access to the ability to do that because that restroom on that plane just does not physically allow that to happen," Harris told reporters before the meeting.

In addition to air travel, Harris said the Dobbs decision to reverse Roe vs. Wade disproportionately affects people with disabilities, which may require them to travel to other states to access reproductive healthcare.

"People who live in states that have essentially banned access to reproductive healthcare, the challenges there are then presented in terms of ... the need to be able to then travel to another state where they will have access to that reproductive healthcare, and the requirement that then is imposed on them of trying to figure that out through mechanisms that may not be friendly to or adaptable to their specific needs," Harris added.

Before continuing their conversation in a private meeting, Harris thanked Coelho and Buttigieg for their work and acknowledged the 33 years of progress since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed.

"So we celebrate, today and this month, the progress that we have made, but we also then recommit clear-eyed to the work that we still have yet to do."

