Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 13, 2023 / 6:29 PM

Top tech CEOs call for AI regulation in closed-door Senate meeting

By Sheri Walsh
Owner of X and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk calls artificial intelligence a "civilizational risk," as he speaks to the press Wednesday following a Senate AI Insight Forum at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | Owner of X and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk calls artificial intelligence a "civilizational risk," as he speaks to the press Wednesday following a Senate AI Insight Forum at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The top names in tech, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, warned senators in a first-ever closed-door summit on artificial intelligence about the evolving technology's "civilizational risk," as they called for AI regulation.

"The consequences of AI going wrong are severe so we have to be proactive rather than reactive," Musk told reporters in Washington, D.C., as he got into a Tesla after the meeting.

Advertisement

"The question is really one of civilizational risk. It's not like ... one group of humans versus another. It's like, hey, this is something that's potentially risky for all humans everywhere," the chief executive officer of Tesla, Space X and social media platform X added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., hosted the private AI Insight Forum in the grand Kennedy Caucus Room on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as lawmakers sought advice from 22 AI tech giants, human rights and labor leaders about how government should regulate the new technology.

Advertisement

In addition to Musk, Meta CEO Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Gates, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google CEO Sundar Pichahi attended, as well as leaders from human rights, labor and entertainment groups.

According to Schumer, every leader in the meeting raised their hand when asked if government should regulate AI.

"We got some consensus on some things ... I asked everyone in the room, does government need to play a role in regulating AI and every single person raised their hand, even though they had diverse views," Schumer told reporters. "So that gives us a message here that we have to try to act, as difficult as the process might be."

"I agree that Congress should engage with AI to support innovation and safeguards," Zuckerberg said in prepared remarks. "This is an emerging technology, there are important equities to balance here, and the government is ultimately responsible for that."

"I think people all agreed that this is something that we need the government's leadership on," Altman told reporters during a break. "Some disagreement about how it should happen, but unanimity this is important and urgent."

While Wednesday's meeting was open to all 100 senators, about two dozen lawmakers -- mostly Democrat -- attended. The forum was blasted by some members of both parties who questioned why it was closed to the public and the news media.

Advertisement

"They're sitting at a big round table all by themselves. All of the senators are to sit there and ask no questions," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said.

"The people of Massachusetts did not send me here not to ask questions," Warren added. "There's no interaction, no bumping each against each other on any of these issues."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who is drafting bi-partisan AI legislation, did not attend the closed-door meeting.

"I don't know why we would invite all the biggest monopolists in the world to come and give Congress tips on how to help them make more money and then close it to the public," Hawley said. "That's a terrible idea."

Three public hearings on AI have previously been held in Washington, D.C.

In June, Sens. Ed Markey and Gary Peters urged the U.S. Government Accountability Office in a letter to assess the potential harms of AI and how to mitigate them. The letter argued that generative AI's ability to mimic voice, music, text and product design could exploit communities and harm society, if unchecked.

Hundreds of AI researchers and tech executives have signed a number of statements and letters over the past year warning about the potential dangers of AI and calling for better regulation.

Advertisement

"Tackling AI is a unique, once-in-a-kind undertaking," Schumer said Wednesday. "Because today, we begin an enormous and complex and vital undertaking: building a foundation for bipartisan AI policy that Congress can pass."

As Musk left the meeting, he was asked by reporters if AI will destroy mankind.

"There is some chance that is above zero that AI will kill us all. I think it's low. But if there's some chance, I think we should also consider the fragility of human civilization."

Read More

Latest Headlines

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy vows to cut federal workforce by 75%
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy vows to cut federal workforce by 75%
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Vivek Ramaswamy, the rising populist challenger to former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election, vows to cut the federal workforce by 75% by the end of his term if elected.
Joe Biden announces $240 million for cancer initiative to improve treatment, prevention
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Joe Biden announces $240 million for cancer initiative to improve treatment, prevention
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced $240 million in new cancer investments Wednesday as part of his "Cancer Moonshot" initiative, which aims to cut cancer death rates by half over the next 25 years.
Wife of imprisoned cartel leader Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman now free again
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wife of imprisoned cartel leader Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman now free again
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, is scheduled to be released Wednesday from Long Beach, Calif., halfway house where she was transferred after being released from a Texa
Utah's Sen. Mitt Romney says he won't run for another term
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Utah's Sen. Mitt Romney says he won't run for another term
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced that he will not run for another term Wednesday.
Judge restricts Donald Trump's access to classified information in Florida case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge restricts Donald Trump's access to classified information in Florida case
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge Wednesday ruled to restrict former President Donald Trump's access to classified information in the case against him in Florida, affirming recommendations by special counsel Jack Smith.
Sotheby's auction collection includes Pablo Picasso painting of artist's muse
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sotheby's auction collection includes Pablo Picasso painting of artist's muse
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A painting by the influential cubist artist Pablo Picasso with an estimated value of $120 million will lead the Sotheby's auction of the landmark collection of Emily Fisher Landau in November.
Federal judge denies Mark Meadows motion to stay Georgia election case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal judge denies Mark Meadows motion to stay Georgia election case
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge Wednesday denied former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' request for an emergency stay in the Georgia election interference case.
Husband of Democratic Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola killed in small-plane crash
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Husband of Democratic Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola killed in small-plane crash
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A plane crash Tuesday killed Eugene Peltola, the regional director of the Bureau of Indian Affairs for Alaska who also served on the Orutsararmiut Native Council and who was the husband of Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska.
Hunter Biden files lawsuit against former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hunter Biden files lawsuit against former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden, the embattled son of President Joe Biden facing tax and potential gun-related charges, has filed a lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler, an aide to former President Donald Trump.
Police capture fugitive killer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Police capture fugitive killer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday morning they captured convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante near Kennett Square 14 days after he escaped from prison.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump co-defendant motions to unseal election records
Trump co-defendant motions to unseal election records
Georgia governor declares state of emergency over high inflation
Georgia governor declares state of emergency over high inflation
Police capture fugitive killer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
Police capture fugitive killer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
Hunter Biden files lawsuit against former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler
Hunter Biden files lawsuit against former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler
Judge restricts Donald Trump's access to classified information in Florida case
Judge restricts Donald Trump's access to classified information in Florida case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement