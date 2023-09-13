Trending
Utah's Sen. Mitt Romney says he won't run for another term

By Patrick Hilsman
On Wednesday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced that he will not run for another term. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 3 | On Wednesday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced that he will not run for another term. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced that he will not run for another term Wednesday.

"Contrary to a lot of expectations, I enjoy my work in the Senate a good deal. The last few years have been particularly productive as I was able to help lead and negotiate the bipartisan infrastructure law, a comprehensive China strategy process, religious liberty protections, a compromise gun safety law, the electoral account act reform and emergency COVID relief funding," Romney said in a video announcing his decision.

Romney touted his accomplishments while serving in the Senate and called out leaders of both parties for not doing enough to address future challenges.

"I've spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another. At the end of another term I'd be in my mid-80s. Frankly, it's time for a new generation of leaders -- they're the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in. Now we face critical challenges, mounting national debt, climate change, and the ambitious authoritarians of Russia and China. Neither President Biden nor former President Trump are leading their party to confront those issue," Romney said.

Romney criticized Trump for denying global warming and said President Biden was not doing enough.

"Donald Trump calls global warming a hoax and President Biden offers feel-good solutions that make no difference to the global climate. On China, President Biden underinvests in the military and President Trump underinvests in our alliances. Political motivations too often impede the solutions that these challenges demand," Romney said.

Romney said younger leaders needed to take the helm to address future challenges.

"The next generation of leaders must take America to the next stage of global leadership. While I'm not running for re-election, I'm not retiring from the fight. I'll be your United States senator until January of 2025. I will keep working on these and other issues and I'll advance our state's numerous priorities. I look forward to working with you and with folks across our state and nation in that endeavor. It really is a profound honor to serve Utah and the country, and I thank you for giving me the opportunity to do so," Romney continued.

Romney first entered national politics in 1994 in an unsuccessful Senate run against Ted Kennedy in Massachusetts. In 2012, Romney lost the presidential election to Barak Obama as the GOP's candidate.

Former President Donald Trump reacted to Romney's announcement on Truth Social.

"Fantastic news for America, the Great State of Utah, & for the Republican Party. Mitt Romney ... will not be seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate, where he did not serve with distinction. A big primary fight against him we in the offing, but now that will not be necessary. Congrats to all, make America great again," Trump wrote.

