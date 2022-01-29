Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 29, 2022 / 4:26 PM

Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case

By Sommer Brokaw
Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case, his office announced Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Senator Mitt Romney has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case.

"Senator Romney tested positive today for COVID-19," a statement from his office said Friday. "He is currently asymptomatic and will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time. Mrs. Romney has tested negative. Both senator and Mrs. Romney have been fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus."

Advertisement

Romney. R-Utah, is one of several lawmakers who have tested positive in recent weeks for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the office of Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who was also vaccinated against the virus, announced that he had tested positive for a breakthrough case.

RELATED New Zealand PM and governor general isolate after close contact with Omicron variant

In a statement, the office said that Warner's symptoms "are extremely mild," and he "will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Office of the Attending Physician for the duration of his isolation period."

Other breakthrough COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, have impacted Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Rob Portman, R-Ohio, along with Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Earlier this month, Capitol physician Brian Monahan said the seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 in the U.S. Capitol had risen from less than 1% to more than 13%.

Advertisement
RELATED Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading

Monahan also urged lawmakers and staff to wear KN95 or N95 masks in the Capitol, especially to protect against the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Across the United States, there were 572,524 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

While evidence indicates the Omicron variant is less likely than the Delta variant to cause severe illness or death, The Hill reported, on Monday, the seven-day average number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths hit 2,166, surpassing the height of the Delta surge peak from mid-September, which was around 1,900.

RELATED Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil Young

Before vaccines became widely available, daily deaths peaked at more than 4,000 deaths in a single day, a CDC data chart shows.

President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he estimated the surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant will peak by mid-February.

Fauci told ABC News' This Week he was "as confident as you can be" that the majority of states would see the peak of their Omicron infections within the next month, but he didn't want to be "overconfident" since the virus has "surprised us in the past."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, COVID-19 has infected over 74 million people and killed 883,599 people in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Winter snowstorm hits Northeast, causing power outages, canceled flights
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Winter snowstorm hits Northeast, causing power outages, canceled flights
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A winter snowstorm hit the U.S. Northeast on Saturday morning, causing power outages in the region and forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights nationwide.
S.C. judge under consideration for Supreme Court nod, White House says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
S.C. judge under consideration for Supreme Court nod, White House says
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Julianna Michelle Childs, a federal judge for South Carolina since 2010, is under consideration to fulfill President Joe Biden's campaign pledge of placing the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, the White House says
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A ticket in California won the Mega Millions jackpot of $421 million in Friday's drawing.
Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil Young
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil Young
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil YoungJoni Mitchell said Friday she would remove her music from Spotify in protest after recent controversy between Neil Young and the music streaming giant.
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A serial killer has been identified more than 40 years after he murdered three women and a pregnant teenager, as well as an Aurora police officer, the Denver Police Department announced Friday.
Biden admin to block $130M military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden admin to block $130M military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blocked $130 million in military aid to Egypt because it has failed to address U.S. concerns over human rights conditions in the country, reports said Friday.
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul extends mask mandate
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul extends mask mandate
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday extended the state's mandate requiring people to be either vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask indoors until Feb. 10.
Stormy Daniels testifies about supernatural interests in Michael Avenatti trial
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Stormy Daniels testifies about supernatural interests in Michael Avenatti trial
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- California lawyer Michael Avenatti cross examined his former client, former adult film star Stormy Daniels, during his trial Friday on wire fraud charges.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' for Donald Trump in 7 states
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' for Donald Trump in 7 states
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said Friday it has subpoenaed 14 people who purported to be "alternate electors" for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Biden calls Pittsburgh bridge collapse 'simply unacceptable'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden calls Pittsburgh bridge collapse 'simply unacceptable'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday said it's "simply unacceptable" that the nation's infrastructure has gotten to such a state of disrepair that a bridge collapsed earlier in the day in Pittsburgh.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trudeau moved to undisclosed location as trucker protest descends on Ottawa
Trudeau moved to undisclosed location as trucker protest descends on Ottawa
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading
Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading
Winter snowstorm hits Northeast, causing power outages, canceled flights
Winter snowstorm hits Northeast, causing power outages, canceled flights
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement