Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 16, 2022 / 10:55 PM

Romney: White House made 'patently false' request for COVID-19 funding

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Romney: White House made 'patently false' request for COVID-19 funding
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said the White House's claims that it could not purchase vaccines, therapeutics and other COVID-19 supplies without funding from Congress were 'patently false' during a Senate hearing Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitt Romney on Thursday accused the White House of misleading Congress about its need for additional funding for COVID-19 programs.

During a Senate health committee meeting, Romney, R-Utah, expressed "surprise" that the White House reallocated $10 billion to fund the purchase of additional vaccines, therapeutics and monoclonal antibodies on June 8, after it had previously told lawmakers it did not have the funding to purchase such items.

Advertisement

"Washington operates on a relationship of trust between the respective parties," Romney said. "For the administration to provide information to us that was patently false is something which dramatically attacks that trust which I have, members of my party have, members of both parties have."

The White House had asked Congress for $22.5 billion in emergency relief after saying for months it would be unable to purchase new vaccines and antiviral pills without the additional funding.

Advertisement

Romney, who helped negotiate a $10 billion funding package, noted that the White House did not reallocate the funds over several months that had passed since lawmakers asked the administration to provide an accounting for how prior COVID-19 relief money had been spent and how the requested money had been spent in March.

"I hope that there is an appreciation for the administration to say that they could not purchase these things and then, after several months, divert some funds and then purchase them is unacceptable and makes our ability to work together and have confidence in what we're being told very much shaken to the core," he said.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., also criticized the Biden administration officials for seeking the funding.

RELATED FDA panel recommends approval of Moderna, Pfizer vaccines for young children

"This has been the most well-orchestrated event that I've seen in the 28 years that I've been here," he said. "This was designed to pressure Republicans to open a checkbook, sign the check and let the administration fill in the balance."

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a statement that the White House engaged in "countless" briefings and conference calls in addition to providing hundreds of pages of funding documents to lawmakers.

Advertisement

"We've also been crystal clear about the consequences of a lack of funding ... including the very real possibility that we would have to re-evaluate the planned uses of existing funds," said Munoz.

RELATED Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

During Thursday's hearing, Dawn O'Connell, assistant health secretary for emergency preparedness and response, testified that the administration had to make "significant trade-offs -- trade-offs that none of us wanted to make" in its decision to reroute the funding.

O'Connell added that the funding came from the administration's COVID-19 testing program, the Strategic National Stockpile and the nation's emergency medical reserve.

She added the reserve would not be able to purchase domestically manufactured surgical gowns and would "struggle to be able to maintain" its current levels of protective gear as a result.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., urged that preparing for the next stage of the pandemic should be the top priority of Congress.

"Democrats have been hammering this home for months -- we've been yelling from the rooftops, warning what's at risk if we don't get this done," she said. "The fact that the administration has to resort to allocating resources from our long-term needs to keep our short term response afloat -- that's not a solution. That's a stopgap. And it should be a clear sign of how urgent it is that Congress take action."

Advertisement

Read More

Flu shots decline in states with low COVID-19 vaccination rates

Latest Headlines

U.S. restricts visas for 5 Cuban officials accused of jailing peaceful protesters
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
U.S. restricts visas for 5 Cuban officials accused of jailing peaceful protesters
June 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Thursday barred five unnamed Cuban officials from entering the United States.
2 dead, 1 wounded in Alabama church shooting; gunman in custody
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 dead, 1 wounded in Alabama church shooting; gunman in custody
June 16 (UPI) -- A gunman opened fire on a group people holding a meeting inside an Alabama church Thursday evening, killing two and wounding a third, authorities said.
Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud charges in California
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud charges in California
June 16 (UPI) -- California lawyer Michael Avenatti pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing millions of dollars from four clients, according to court records.
Layla Salazar's burial ends Uvalde, Texas, funerals for shooting victims
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Layla Salazar's burial ends Uvalde, Texas, funerals for shooting victims
June 16 (UPI) -- On Thursday, Layla Salazar became the final victim of the Robb Elementary School massacre to make the trip from Sacred Heart Catholic Church to Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery.
Bitcoin falls to lowest level since 2020
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bitcoin falls to lowest level since 2020
June 16 (UPI) -- Bitcoin dropped 9% to below $21,000 on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since 2020.
SpaceX employees call Elon Musk a 'distraction' in open letter to executives
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
SpaceX employees call Elon Musk a 'distraction' in open letter to executives
June 16 (UPI) -- Employees at SpaceX sent an open letter to the company's executives, published Thursday, which takes issue with CEO Elon Musk's recent behavior, calling it a "distraction."
Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage
June 16 (UPI) -- Satellite imagery released Thursday has revealed the extent of damage caused by recent flooding at Yellowstone National Park.
Biden signs ocean shipping reform bill
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden signs ocean shipping reform bill
June 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday to reform the ocean shipping industry in hope of relieving skyrocketing shipping costs along U.S. waterways.
Senate passes bill giving veterans healthcare coverage for burn pit afflictions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate passes bill giving veterans healthcare coverage for burn pit afflictions
June 16 (UPI) -- The Senate passed a bill Thursday, requiring the government to cover healthcare costs for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in the military.
Dow drops 741 points as stocks take a beating after Fed interest rate hike
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dow drops 741 points as stocks take a beating after Fed interest rate hike
June 16 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 741 points on Thursday as markets faced renewed concerns about a potential recession after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage
Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage
Jan. 6 hearing: Pence lawyer says overturning election 'tantamount to a revolution'
Jan. 6 hearing: Pence lawyer says overturning election 'tantamount to a revolution'
San Diego IDs 2 monkeypox cases; WHO warns int'l outbreak 'poses real risk'
San Diego IDs 2 monkeypox cases; WHO warns int'l outbreak 'poses real risk'
U.S.-led forces capture senior Islamic State leader during operation in Syria
U.S.-led forces capture senior Islamic State leader during operation in Syria
Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance
Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement