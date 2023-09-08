Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 8, 2023 / 6:52 PM

Ahead of 22nd anniversary of 9/11, NYC medical examiner IDs remains of 2 victims

By Patrick Hilsman
New York City's Chief Medical Examiner has identified two victims of the 9-11 attacks ahead of the 22-year anniversary on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York City's Chief Medical Examiner has identified two victims of the 9-11 attacks ahead of the 22-year anniversary on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The New York City Chief Medical Examiner has identified the remains of two victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, ahead of Monday's 22-year anniversary of the event, according to the New York mayor's office.

"New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham today announced two identifications of victims from the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001," the mayor's office said in a press release Friday.

Advertisement

The mayor's office says the remains were identified via DNA.

"The man and woman, whose names are being withheld at the request of their families, are the 1,648th and 1,649th persons to be identified by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) using advanced DNA testing of remains recovered from the attack that took the lives of 2,753 people," the mayor's office said.

Read More

The last time victims of the attacks were identified was in September of 2021.

"We hope these new identifications can bring some measure of comfort to the families of these victims, and the ongoing efforts by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner attest to the city's unwavering commitment to reunite all the World Trade Center victims with their loved ones," said Adams.

Advertisement

Chief Medical Examiner Graham credited new scientific breakthroughs for helping identify the victims.

"Faced with the largest and most complex forensic investigation in the history of our country, we stand undaunted in our mission to use the latest advances in science to serve this promise," Graham said.

The remains of the identified man were recovered in 2001, while the woman's remains were discovered in 2001, 2006 and 2013.

According to the mayor's office, 1,104 victims remain unidentified, accounting for about 40% of the victims.

Latest Headlines

Judge: TurboTax software company Intuit misled customers with claims of 'free' use
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge: TurboTax software company Intuit misled customers with claims of 'free' use
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A judge with the Federal Trade Commission ruled Friday that Intuit, the company that produces TurboTax software, mislead customers by characterizing their product as "free" in advertisements.
Judge denies Mark Meadows' bid to move Georgia election case to federal court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge denies Mark Meadows' bid to move Georgia election case to federal court
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday rejected former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' bid to move his Georgia criminal case to federal court, a significant setback for Meadows and a troubling sign for former President Donal
Joe Biden arrives in India for G20, meetings with Narendra Modi, Vietnam leaders
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Joe Biden arrives in India for G20, meetings with Narendra Modi, Vietnam leaders
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in India on Friday for the first leg of a three-day trip that includes a major speech before the G20 summit and a diplomatic visit to Vietnam for strategic meetings with the
Though rare, New England hurricanes have proven to be destructive, deadly
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Though rare, New England hurricanes have proven to be destructive, deadly
As hurricane forecasters await an anticipated northward turn of Hurricane Lee, New England residents continue to watch to see if they might be affected.
Trump overstated net worth by at least $3.6 billion a year, N.Y. attorney general says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump overstated net worth by at least $3.6 billion a year, N.Y. attorney general says
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- According to a Friday court filing by New York Attorney General Letitia James, former President Donald Trump overstated his net worth by at least $3.6 billion per year since 2011.
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline adds American Sign Language support
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline adds American Sign Language support
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has added American Sign Language services for people who are deaf or have difficulty hearing, the Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.
At 83, Nancy Pelosi says she will run for re-election to U.S. House in 2024
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
At 83, Nancy Pelosi says she will run for re-election to U.S. House in 2024
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Nancy Pelosi said Friday she will run for re-election to the U.S. House in 2024.
Ga. grand jury urged indictments against Sen. Lindsey Graham, dozens more
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ga. grand jury urged indictments against Sen. Lindsey Graham, dozens more
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The special grand jury in Georgia initially probing efforts to subvert the state's election results recommended charging U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and two former senators, according the panel's full report.
Kroger agrees to pay $1.2B to settle opioid lawsuits
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Kroger agrees to pay $1.2B to settle opioid lawsuits
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Kroger on Friday agreed to pay more than $1.2 billion over the next decade to settle a number of lawsuits claiming the grocery chain helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.
Country singer Zach Bryan arrested after encounter with Oklahoma troopers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Country singer Zach Bryan arrested after encounter with Oklahoma troopers
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Country singer Zach Bryan said in an X video Friday he was out of line in a Thursday encounter with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol that ended with his arrest and jailing in Vinita for obstruction of an investigation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jova becomes Western Hemisphere's strongest hurricane in 2023
Jova becomes Western Hemisphere's strongest hurricane in 2023
Country singer Zach Bryan arrested after encounter with Oklahoma troopers
Country singer Zach Bryan arrested after encounter with Oklahoma troopers
Pentagon: U.S. moving troops within Niger as 'precautionary measure'
Pentagon: U.S. moving troops within Niger as 'precautionary measure'
Ga. grand jury urged indictments against Sen. Lindsey Graham, dozens more
Ga. grand jury urged indictments against Sen. Lindsey Graham, dozens more
North Korea unveils 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
North Korea unveils 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement