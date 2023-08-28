Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 28, 2023 / 1:38 PM

Suicide rates have risen tenfold among U.S. veterans since 9/11

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
The suicide rate for veterans with a traumatic brain injuries was 56% higher than among veterans who didn't suffer a TBI, the researchers found. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay
The suicide rate for veterans with a traumatic brain injuries was 56% higher than among veterans who didn't suffer a TBI, the researchers found. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay

Suicide has become an urgent issue among American military veterans, with rates increasing by more than 10 times in nearly two decades, a new study reveals.

"Suicide rates for post-9/11 veterans have steadily increased over the last 15 years and at a much faster pace than the total U.S. population, and post-9/11 veterans with TBI [traumatic brain injuries] have a significantly higher suicide rate than veterans without TBI," said lead researcher Jeffrey Howard, from the department of public health at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Advertisement

In fact, the suicide rate for those with a TBI was 56% higher than among veterans who didn't suffer a TBI, the researchers found.

Exposure to TBI, even a mild one, is associated with severe long-term health risks, including suicide, Howard noted.

Read More

"It used to be believed that once initial symptoms of a mild TBI resolved, the patient was healed and there were no long-term health impacts, but as we are compiling longer-term follow-up data on these patients a different picture is emerging," Howard said.

Advertisement

These data suggest that closer and longer-term monitoring of patients with TBIs may be needed, he explained.

"In addition to the clinical implications, the data point to the need for a more holistic approach to ensuring veterans' health and well-being, which would integrate family and social support networks and other societal factors," Howard added.

Evidence from other recent studies of this population shows alcohol abuse plays a significant role in suicide risk, which suggests that more efforts to prevent alcohol and substance abuse in military veterans may be warranted, he said.

"Despite efforts in recent years to prevent suicide in military veterans the problem has continued to grow, which suggests that new approaches are needed," Howard said.

For the study, Howard's team looked at more than 8,200 suicides among veterans, comparing them with more than 562,000 U.S. adults in the general population.

The investigators found that between 2006 and 2020 suicide rates among veterans who suffered a TBI increased by 15% a year, compared with 14% per year among veterans without a TBI and 1% a year among the general population.

From 2019 to 2020, suicide rates per 100,000 people increased from 80 to 90 for veterans with a TBI and from 50 to 57 for veterans without a TBI, but it did not change in the general population, the researchers noted.

Advertisement

The report was published online Aug. 28 in JAMA Neurology.

"A consequence of TBI is you're more likely to develop a mental health disorder or struggle with addiction or substance use disorder," said Rachel Adams, a research associate professor in the department of health law, policy and management at Boston University's School of Public Health.

Veterans are at high risk in general for substance use disorder, she said. "If you add on exposure to TBI, veterans are at even higher risk. So, it's sort of a combination of exposures that I think are coming together for people in this population," she explained.

The suicide rates among veterans reflect the general increase in suicide and substance abuse plaguing the nation, Adams said.

"It is coinciding with the opioid and alcohol epidemic in our country," she said. "The alcohol crisis is sort of less focused on but I think we have seen increases in alcohol-related harms and deaths over this time period as well. So, I think these are coming together and impacting the veteran population more specifically than the civilian population."

Adams thinks more outreach to veterans is needed, not only by the Veterans Administration (VA) but by other health care providers. She pointed out that many recent veterans don't get their health care through the VA.

Advertisement

She noted that people in a crisis can call 988 and if they are veterans they can connect with the Veterans Crisis Line.

"That's a great immediate resource for people struggling," Adams said, but helping veterans is not just the job of the VA.

"We need to support each other," Adams said. "Our country, our community has a responsibility to support people who served our nation and we need to collectively provide more support to this population to feel less isolated and alone," Adams said. "That's not just the responsibility of the VA but all of us need to do a better job including our health care system and our communities."

More information

For more on veterans' suicide, head to the Veterans Crisis Line.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Small bite of marijuana edible can sicken a child
Health News // 1 hour ago
Small bite of marijuana edible can sicken a child
It doesn't take much of an edible to make a small child very sick, new research finds, which may explain an uptick in hospitalizations of kids poisoned by cannabis.
Relying on artificial intelligence for CPR guidance called risky
Health News // 2 hours ago
Relying on artificial intelligence for CPR guidance called risky
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Administering CPR outside of a hospital setting increases the chance of survival, though research published online Monday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open finds relying on AI for guidance is risky.
Mental health spending in U.S. has skyrocketed since start of pandemic
Health News // 2 hours ago
Mental health spending in U.S. has skyrocketed since start of pandemic
When the pandemic began, spending on mental health services skyrocketed and it continues to rise even as use of telehealth services leveled off. That's the takeaway from a study published recently in JAMA Health Forum.
Asthma-related ER visits rise in U.S. amid Canadian wildfire smoke
Health News // 10 hours ago
Asthma-related ER visits rise in U.S. amid Canadian wildfire smoke
Smoke from Canadian wildfires sent high numbers of people suffering from asthma attacks to America's emergency rooms this spring and summer, according to two new reports.
Harmful 'forever chemicals' found in 'eco-friendly' paper straws
Health News // 2 days ago
Harmful 'forever chemicals' found in 'eco-friendly' paper straws
Paper straws, meant to be an eco-friendly alternative to plastic, may not be better for the environment, a new study concludes, warning that they also contain "forever chemicals" that can harm human health.
Gastrointestinal symptoms may appear before Parkinson's disease
Health News // 3 days ago
Gastrointestinal symptoms may appear before Parkinson's disease
It might not seem like constipation or difficulty swallowing could signal a neurological problem, but new research suggests that these gut conditions could be an early indicator of Parkinson's disease.
Cigarette coupons linked to higher relapse rates for ex-smokers
Health News // 3 days ago
Cigarette coupons linked to higher relapse rates for ex-smokers
Coupons for tobacco products appear to have a big impact on relapse rates for smokers who have recently kicked the habit, researchers report.
Weight-loss drug Wegovy may benefit patients with heart failure
Health News // 3 days ago
Weight-loss drug Wegovy may benefit patients with heart failure
Weight-loss drug Wegovy could prove a boon for many patients battling heart failure, a new study suggests.
U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, mask mandates return in some places
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, mask mandates return in some places
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- As rising COVID-19 cases driven by variant EG.5 continued Thursday to sicken and hospitalize more people, some hospitals, universities and businesses across the United States are mandating masking again.
CDC announces new effort to combat sepsis in U.S. hospitals
Health News // 4 days ago
CDC announces new effort to combat sepsis in U.S. hospitals
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it's launching a new effort aimed at fighting sepsis in U.S. hospitals to "quickly identify sepsis and save more lives."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, mask mandates return in some places
U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, mask mandates return in some places
Small bite of marijuana edible can sicken a child
Small bite of marijuana edible can sicken a child
Gastrointestinal symptoms may appear before Parkinson's disease
Gastrointestinal symptoms may appear before Parkinson's disease
Mental health spending in U.S. has skyrocketed since start of pandemic
Mental health spending in U.S. has skyrocketed since start of pandemic
Harmful 'forever chemicals' found in 'eco-friendly' paper straws
Harmful 'forever chemicals' found in 'eco-friendly' paper straws
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement