Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 7, 2023 / 3:50 PM

White House encourages days of prayer, reflection to 'never forget' victims of 9/11

By Patrick Hilsman
In a statement from the White House on Thursday, President Joe Biden proclaimed Sept. 8-10 as "National Days of Prayer and Remembrance," in which the president urged Americans to mark the event with contemplative observances such as those held in New York City last year (pictured). File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
1 of 4 | In a statement from the White House on Thursday, President Joe Biden proclaimed Sept. 8-10 as "National Days of Prayer and Remembrance," in which the president urged Americans to mark the event with contemplative observances such as those held in New York City last year (pictured). File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- As the nation prepares to mark 22 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the White House on Thursday called for Americans to solemnly observe the date with prayer and contemplation.

In a statement from the White House, President Joe Biden proclaimed Sept. 8-10 as "National Days of Prayer and Remembrance," in which the president urged Americans to mark the event with contemplative observances such as memorials services, the ringing of church bells and candlelight vigils.

Advertisement

"I invite people around the world to join," Biden said. "I call on the citizens of our nation to give thanks for our many freedoms and blessings, and I invite all people of faith to join me in asking for God's continued guidance, mercy and protection."

Biden noted that 2,977 were killed in the attacks, which he called acts of "deliberate evil" on America.

Read More

"On the National Days of Prayer and Remembrance, we come together to renew our sacred vow: Never forget," Biden said. "Never forget the parents, children, spouses, friends, and loved ones we lost that day. Never forget the heroes who stepped up to rescue their fellow Americans and help our communities rebuild in the hours -- and years -- thereafter. And never forget our obligation to honor their memories and service by building a safer and more secure future for all."

Advertisement

It's not the first time days of prayer have been encouraged as a way to mark the worst terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

In 2016, then-President Barak Obama declared Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 as the National Days of Prayer and Remembrance.

The National Day of Service and Remembrance was first conceptualized by the nonprofit organization MyGoodDeed, and the holiday was federally recognized via the 2009 Edward M. Kennedy Serve America Act.

Other observances are planned, as well.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it will temporarily halt vehicle traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, which connects the United States to Mexico, during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

"On Monday. September 11, 2023, at approximately 6:45 a.m., CBP will temporarily halt all vehicular and commercial bus traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to host the annual 9/11 ceremony. Vehicular traffic is expected to resume at 8:00 a.m.," Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Wednesday.

Last month, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that more than 60 of its national cemeteries would host National Day of Service events, too.

Advertisement

"These events will honor the veterans, service members, law-enforcement personnel, firefighters, and other first responders who served and scarified for the nation Sept. 11, 2001, and in the 22 years since," the VA said in a statement in August.

Latest Headlines

Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for two rapes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for two rapes
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Danny Masterson was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in Los Angeles in 2003. He was convicted of the rapes in May after an earlier mistrial.
Donald Trump notifies Ga. judge he 'may' seek move to federal court
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Donald Trump notifies Ga. judge he 'may' seek move to federal court
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump notified the judge in the Fulton County, Ga., election subversion case on Thursday that he "may" seek to move his case to federal court.
Biden picks Michael G. Whitaker as new FAA administrator
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden picks Michael G. Whitaker as new FAA administrator
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden intends to nominate Michael G. Whitaker to serve as Federal Aviation Administration administrator.
Microsoft report highlights Chinese social media campaign against U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Microsoft report highlights Chinese social media campaign against U.S.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Microsoft accused China on Thursday of operating a disinformation campaign targeting political candidates by impersonating U.S. voters on numerous social media platforms.
Initial U.S. unemployment claims fall to lowest level since February
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Initial U.S. unemployment claims fall to lowest level since February
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Those filing for unemployment insurance for the first time fell to its lowest seasonally-adjusted weekly total since February, but still remained stubbornly above the 200,000 mark, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
Frank Csongos, veteran UPI journalist who witnessed Cold War, dies at 77
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Frank Csongos, veteran UPI journalist who witnessed Cold War, dies at 77
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Veteran UPI journalist Frank T. Csongos, who lived the early part of the Cold War, witnessed some of its tensest moments and later reported its end and aftermath, has died at age 77.
13 presidential centers call for unity, saying state of democracy in U.S. threatened
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
13 presidential centers call for unity, saying state of democracy in U.S. threatened
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The nation's 13 presidential centers -- a cherished collective of libraries, foundations and museums -- issued a joint statement Thursday urging Americans to come together to preserve democracy amid troubling times.
Hilton to install up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Connector EV chargers in 2,000 hotels
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hilton to install up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Connector EV chargers in 2,000 hotels
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Hilton Hotels said Thursday it will install Tesla Universal Wall Connector chargers at hotels throughout the United States and Canada.
Movement grows to block Donald Trump from ballot over Jan. 6
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Movement grows to block Donald Trump from ballot over Jan. 6
CLIVE, Iowa, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Legal scholars are seeking to keep Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot in several states, arguing his link to the Capitol insurrection disqualifies him from running for re-election -- even if he is not convicted of a crime.
Atlantic hurricane season forecast to spawn more major storms
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Atlantic hurricane season forecast to spawn more major storms
AccuWeather forecasters have issued an update to the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season forecast, increasing the number of major hurricanes -- Category 3 or stronger -- to three to five.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York judge refuses Donald Trump's effort to delay fraud trial
New York judge refuses Donald Trump's effort to delay fraud trial
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
Judge in Ga. election case severs trial for 2 Donald Trump lawyers
Judge in Ga. election case severs trial for 2 Donald Trump lawyers
Florida Gov. DeSantis names Moms For Liberty co-founder to state ethics commission
Florida Gov. DeSantis names Moms For Liberty co-founder to state ethics commission
Man remains missing from Carnival ship Conquest after it docked in Miami
Man remains missing from Carnival ship Conquest after it docked in Miami
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement