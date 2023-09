Sept. 6 (UPI) -- David Weiss, the special counsel probing President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden for potential criminal gun charges, will seek an indictment from a grand jury this month, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Prosecutors will seek to obtain an indictment from a grand jury by Sept. 29, Weiss said in a document filed with the U.S. District Court in Delaware and obtained by UPI. The deadline is necessary to comply with the requirements of the Speedy Trial Act.