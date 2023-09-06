Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 6, 2023 / 4:13 PM

New York judge refuses Donald Trump's effort to delay fraud trial

By Adam Schrader
Former President Donald Trump is seen leaving Trump Tower on April 13 in New York City, where he was scheduled to sit for a deposition as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against him. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
Former President Donald Trump is seen leaving Trump Tower on April 13 in New York City, where he was scheduled to sit for a deposition as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against him. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Manhattan judge on Wednesday thwarted an effort by former President Donald Trump to delay his civil trial on business fraud accusations.

"Decline to sign," New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron handwrote on the document, obtained by UPI. "Defendant's arguments are completely without merit."

Advertisement

Trump's legal team had requested that Engoron stay the trial, scheduled to begin Oct. 2, until after a hearing could be held on competing motions for summary judgment. Engoron has kept to the date of the trial, set last year.

The civil trial will be the first for Trump since he left the White House in 2021 and comes ahead of a slew of criminal trials the former president faces related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and the improper handling of classified documents.

Read More

The New York civil trial stems from a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James last year. James had filed the suit against Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization, alleging an illegal scheme that amassed $250 million by fraudulently overvaluing assets.

Advertisement

James seeks to recover $250 million she said was received through deceptive practices and aims to bar Trump and his children Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., from serving as officers or directors in any New York company.

Earlier this week, James asked Engoron to sanction Trump and his co-defendants $10,000 each for trying to delay the trial by repeatedly putting forward failed legal arguments. Trump has since demanded that James withdraw her motion for sanctions.

"The people will not accede to defendant's 'demand' that they withdraw their motion for sanctions," special counsel Andrew Amer said in a letter to the court Wednesday, obtained by UPI.

Amer noted that the court had warned Trump for the second time against using "borderline frivolous" legal arguments and that the request to withdraw the motion for sanctions was in and of itself "frivolous and sanctionable."

Latest Headlines

Special counsel will seek Hunter Biden indictment, Justice Department says
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Special counsel will seek Hunter Biden indictment, Justice Department says
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- David Weiss, the special counsel probing President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden for potential criminal gun charges, will seek an indictment from a grand jury this month, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
Judge in Ga. election case severs trial for 2 Donald Trump lawyers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge in Ga. election case severs trial for 2 Donald Trump lawyers
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge ruled Wednesday that former Donald Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell will be tried together Oct. 23 for their roles in a scheme to subvert the results of the state's 2020 election.
Florida Gov. DeSantis names Moms For Liberty co-founder to state ethics commission
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Florida Gov. DeSantis names Moms For Liberty co-founder to state ethics commission
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday appointed controversial Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich to the state's ethics commission. Her group was designated a hate group in a Southern Poverty Law Center report.
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A lawsuit filed Wednesday by six Colorado voters seeks to remove Donald Trump from the presidential ballot, asserting that he is disqualified for giving aid or comfort to insurrectionists on Jan. 6, 2021.
Man remains missing from Carnival ship Conquest after it docked in Miami
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man remains missing from Carnival ship Conquest after it docked in Miami
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A 26-year-old man was reported missing from the Carnival cruise ship Conquest while the ship was docked at the Port of Miami in Florida, police said Tuesday.
Amid swine flu fears, agents confiscate 1,500 pounds of Hong Kong pork, poultry
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amid swine flu fears, agents confiscate 1,500 pounds of Hong Kong pork, poultry
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Louisville, Ky., interdicted 1,500 pounds of unauthorized pork and poultry shipments from Hong Kong last month.
White House to host National HBCU Week Conference
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House to host National HBCU Week Conference
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Wednesday it will host the 2023 National HBCU Week Conference in Arlington, Va., Sept. 24-28.
Judge rules Donald Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge rules Donald Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that former President Donald Trump is liable for making false statements about writer E. Jean Carroll in 2019 after she alleged that he sexually assaulted her.
President Biden hosts ILWU and Pacific Maritime Association on ports labor agreement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
President Biden hosts ILWU and Pacific Maritime Association on ports labor agreement
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday will welcome leaders of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association to the White House after finalizing a new labor contract for west coast ports.
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine update effective against highly mutated strain
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine update effective against highly mutated strain
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Moderna announced on Wednesday that its updated COVID-19 vaccine pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration is effective against the new, highly mutated variant of the virus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. military launches ICBM in display of nuclear forces' readiness
U.S. military launches ICBM in display of nuclear forces' readiness
In giving Medal of Honor, Biden calls Vietnam-era Army helicopter pilot 'our nation at its very best'
In giving Medal of Honor, Biden calls Vietnam-era Army helicopter pilot 'our nation at its very best'
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance's 'Freedom to Breathe' bill bans federal mask mandates
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance's 'Freedom to Breathe' bill bans federal mask mandates
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
Tropical Storm Lee nearing hurricane strength before 'rapidly' intensifying over the weekend
Tropical Storm Lee nearing hurricane strength before 'rapidly' intensifying over the weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement