Sept. 6, 2023 / 12:04 PM

President Biden hosts ILWU and Pacific Maritime Association on ports labor agreement

By Doug Cunningham
President Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon will welcome leaders from the ILWU and Pacific Maritime Association to the White House to celebrate ratification of a new 6-year labor deal at West Coast ports. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
President Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon will welcome leaders from the ILWU and Pacific Maritime Association to the White House to celebrate ratification of a new 6-year labor deal at West Coast ports. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome leaders of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association to the White House Wednesday after finalizing a new labor contract for West Coast ports.

The White House said Biden will speak at 2:15 p.m. on the agreement, empowering workers and strengthening U.S. ports and supply chains.

ILWU President Willie Adams said in an Aug. 31 statement that the tentative contract agreement reached in June was ratified with 75% approval from ILWU members.

"The negotiations for this contract were protracted and challenging," Adams said. "I am grateful to our rank and file for their strength, to our Negotiating Committee for their vision and tenacity, and to those that supported giving the ILWU and PMA the space that we needed to get to this result."

The Pacific Maritime Association's statement on the ratification said the contract provides "an important framework for the hard work ahead to overcome new competitive challenges and to continue to position the West Coast ports as destinations of choice for shippers worldwide."

"From San Diego to Bellingham, these ports have long been the primary gateways for cargo coming into and leaving the United States, and our interests are aligned in ensuring they can effectively, and efficiently, handle the capacity growth that drives economies and jobs," the Union said.

According to the ILWU the six-year contract "protects good-paying jobs in 29 West Coast port communities, maintains health benefits, and improves wages, pensions and safety protections."

Pay raises for dock workers will be 32% over the six-year contract plus a one-time "hero's bonus" of $70 million shared among the 22,000 dockworkers represented by the ILWU, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal follows a UPS-Teamsters new labor agreement ratified by union members Aug. 22 that provided "large raises for full- and part-time workers, creates more full-time jobs, hires 30,000 new drivers and adds workplace protections, including air conditioning in delivery trucks."

The United Auto Workers are also pushing for significant wage increases and other improvments for autoworkers at GM, Ford and Stellantis. The deadline for that contract agreement is Sept. 15 and according to UAW President Shawn Fein, the two sides are far apart on coming to terms.

Neither the ILWU nor the Pacific Maritime Association representing employers have fully released all the contract details.

Typically raises are distributed over each contract year to reach the 32% raise total.

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine update effective against highly mutated strain
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine update effective against highly mutated strain
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Moderna announced on Wednesday that its updated COVID-19 vaccine pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration is effective against the new, highly mutated variant of the virus.
U.S. military launches ICBM in display of nuclear forces' readiness
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. military launches ICBM in display of nuclear forces' readiness
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. military on Wednesday launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from California in a display of the U.S. nuclear forces' readiness.
Blinken makes unannounced trip to Kyiv in support of Ukraine counteroffensive
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Blinken makes unannounced trip to Kyiv in support of Ukraine counteroffensive
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday in a show of support for Ukraine in the middle of their slow-moving counter-offensive to retake land from Russia.
Tropical Storm Lee nearing hurricane strength before 'rapidly' intensifying over the weekend
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Tropical Storm Lee nearing hurricane strength before 'rapidly' intensifying over the weekend
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Lee approached hurricane strength on Wednesday morning as it was forecast to rapidly intensify into an "extremely dangerous" storm by the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Georgia ban on transgender minors receiving hormone therapy reinstated
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Georgia ban on transgender minors receiving hormone therapy reinstated
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Georgia may reinstate its ban on transgender minors receiving hormone therapy, a federal judge has ruled, vacating her previous hold on the state law by citing a recent decision in Alabama.
61 indicted on RICO charges in Georgia over 'Cop City' protests
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
61 indicted on RICO charges in Georgia over 'Cop City' protests
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Sixty-one activists have been indicted on RICO charges over their actions to prevent construction of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which opponents have dubbed "Cop City."
U.S. moves to recall 52 million airbag inflators, citing dangerous ruptures
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. moves to recall 52 million airbag inflators, citing dangerous ruptures
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued an Initial Decision on Tuesday to recall about 52 million airbag inflators, used by a dozen automakers, over the risk of rupture and flying metal debris.
Man convicted of brutal 1970s sexual assault exonerated by DNA evidence
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Man convicted of brutal 1970s sexual assault exonerated by DNA evidence
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The conviction of a man, who spent more than seven years in prison for a gruesome sexual assault of two high school girls in the 1970s, has been thrown out after DNA evidence proved he did not commit the crime.
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty on first day of impeachment trial
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty on first day of impeachment trial
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 16 counts related to alleged abuse of office as his impeachment trial got underway in the state Senate.
In giving Medal of Honor, Biden calls Vietnam-era Army helicopter pilot 'our nation at its very best'
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
In giving Medal of Honor, Biden calls Vietnam-era Army helicopter pilot 'our nation at its very best'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Vietnam Army helicopter pilot Capt. Larry L. Taylor received the Medal of Honor on Tuesday at a White House ceremony where President Joe Biden credited his "incredible" valor for saving the lives of four fellow soldiers.
