U.S. News
June 15, 2023 / 8:29 AM

Union workers reach tentative deal with West Coast ports in ongoing pay dispute

Agreement follows walkout that disrupted supply chains for several days in early June

By A.L. Lee
The Pacific Maritime Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union reached a tentative agreement to end a labor dispute affecting West Coast ports. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
The Pacific Maritime Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union reached a tentative agreement to end a labor dispute affecting West Coast ports. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- The operator of 29 West Coast ports reached a tentative deal with union workers on a new six-year contract following a multi-state walkout earlier this month that threatened commerce at the nation's busiest shipping hub.

The Pacific Maritime Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, issued a statement late Wednesday announcing the settlement but details of the pay raise agreement were not disclosed while the pact needs to be ratified by both sides to become effective.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement that recognizes the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the ILWU workforce in keeping our ports operating," PMA President James McKenna and ILWU President Willie Adams wrote in a joint statement. "We are also pleased to turn our full attention back to the operation of the West Coast Ports."

The deal came nearly two weeks after waterfront workers from Los Angeles to Seattle refused to show up for work, delaying ocean cargo deliveries and slowing down supply chains for several days as the nation struggles to recover economically from the pandemic.

President Joe Biden issued a statement Wednesday praising the agreement and thanking Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su who he said played a key role in brokering the agreement to bring an end to the potentially costly labor dispute.

"As I have always said, collective bargaining works, and I congratulate both parties at the ports for reaching an agreement," Biden wrote, describing the negotiations as "long and sometimes acrimonious."

"Above all I congratulate the port workers, who have served heroically through the pandemic and the countless challenges it brought, and will finally get the pay, benefits, and quality of life they deserve."

Biden said the deal ensures the nation's "supply chains remain strong for America's businesses, farmers, and working families."

The strike began June 2 as shipping employees in Oakland walked off the job after pay negotiations broke down.

The walkout quickly spread to other ports, catching much of the shipping industry by surprise as it extended through the weekend before some ports resumed operations with skeleton crews.

Droves of shipments were delayed as at least 52 incoming ships from China were forced to drift in the Pacific as the worker dispute played out on shore.

The disruption had been brewing for some time as union workers also complained that port managers had deliberately blocked pickups and deliveries in the days preceding the strike.

The walkout hobbled business as usual at the Port of Los Angeles -- the nation's busiest port -- which processes $440 billion in cargo per year even as a large portion of trade has transferred to the East Coast over the past year due to increasing labor disruptions.

Altogether, about 40% of the nation's imports flow through all of the affected ports.

The work stoppage tripped up the typically hot start of the peak shipping season in the United States and prompted the National Retail Federation to call on the Biden administration to step in and negotiate the dispute.

