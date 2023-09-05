Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 5, 2023 / 8:31 PM

In giving Medal of Honor, Biden calls Vietnam-era Army helicopter pilot 'our nation at its very best'

By Sheri Walsh
President Joe Biden awards U.S. Army Captain Larry Taylor with the Medal of Honor, for "incredible" valor during the Vietnam War on June 18, 1968, in a ceremony Tuesday in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 6 | President Joe Biden awards U.S. Army Captain Larry Taylor with the Medal of Honor, for "incredible" valor during the Vietnam War on June 18, 1968, in a ceremony Tuesday in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A Vietnam Army helicopter pilot was presented with the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military award, at the White House on Tuesday for saving the lives of four of his fellow soldiers 55 years ago.

President Joe Biden praised Capt. Larry L. Taylor, of Chattanooga Tenn., who wore a black military uniform and grew emotional at times, for the act of "incredible" valor in 1968 that changed the "fate of four families."

Advertisement

"He rewrote the fate of four families for generations to come," Biden said Tuesday at the ceremony. "That's valor. That's power. That's our nation at its very best."

Taylor, 81, choked up as Biden draped the Medal of Honor around his neck, saluted the president and shook his hand.

On June 18, 1968, Taylor and his co-pilot braved ground fire to rescue four U.S. soldiers who had been surrounded by enemy forces in a Vietnamese village. The rescued soldiers climbed onto the aircraft's landing skids and held on as Taylor flew them to safety at a nearby water treatment plant.

Advertisement

"We took them down there and I landed, and I left my wide landing lights on and so the four of them ran out in front of the helicopter and then they turned around and lined up, all four of them, saluted, and then ran for the lights," Taylor told reporters last week.

"I was doing my job," Taylor added humbly. "And I knew that if I didn't go down and get them, they wouldn't like it."

Biden reminded Taylor that he went against a direct order to return to base that day.

"His response was just as direct: 'I'm getting my men out. I'm getting my men out.' Lieutenant Taylor would perform the extraction himself, a move never before accomplished in a Cobra," Biden added.

On Tuesday, Biden recounted what Taylor said when he received word of the award.

"Now when I called Larry to let him know he finally was receiving his recognition, his response was, 'I thought you had to do something to receive the Medal of Honor?' ...Well, Larry, you sure as hell did something, man," Biden said. "If you ask anyone here, I'm pretty sure they'd say you did something extraordinary."

The Medal of Honor is awarded to service members of the U.S. armed forces who distinguish themselves in warfare at the risk of their own lives, above and beyond the call of duty.

Advertisement

Taylor, who served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot from August 1967 to August 1968, has been honored with both the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal for his actions during the war. He flew 2,000 combat missions and engaged with enemy fire 340 times.

Taylor was honorably released from active duty in 1970 after attaining the rank of captain and from the U.S. Army Reserve in 1973.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance's 'Freedom to Breathe' bill bans federal mask mandates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance's 'Freedom to Breathe' bill bans federal mask mandates
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio announced Tuesday he would introduce new legislation he has dubbed the "Freedom to Breathe Act.
At 22 years, ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's sentence longest to date
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
At 22 years, ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's sentence longest to date
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Enrique Tarrio, the former head of the Proud Boys hate group, was sentenced to 22 years in prison Tuesday.
In Atlantic, Tropical Storm Lee forecast to become 'extremely dangerous hurricane'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In Atlantic, Tropical Storm Lee forecast to become 'extremely dangerous hurricane'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday and is forecast to become an "extremely dangerous hurricane" by the end of the week, the National Hurricane Center warned less than a week after Hurricane Idalia hit.
Mark Meadows, John Eastman plead not guilty in Georgia election interference case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mark Meadows, John Eastman plead not guilty in Georgia election interference case
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump attorney John Eastman were among the final seven defendants, in Georgia's 2020 election interference case, to plead not guilty Tuesday.
Prosecutors ask for delay in criminal case meeting with N.Y. Rep. George Santos
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Prosecutors ask for delay in criminal case meeting with N.Y. Rep. George Santos
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have asked a court to delay a meeting with Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., that was scheduled for Thursday until Oct. 27.
Federal court appoints special master to redraw Alabama's redistricting map
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal court appoints special master to redraw Alabama's redistricting map
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A federal court ruled Tuesday that Alabama must go back to the drawing board for an updated redistricting map that was approved by the State's legislature in July.
Severe weather could cool extreme heat in parts of U.S. this week, forecasters say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Severe weather could cool extreme heat in parts of U.S. this week, forecasters say
AccuWeather meteorologists say rounds of thunderstorms, some severe, will ease heat conditions in parts of the United States, bringing fall-like conditions to some areas.
Gloria Johnson of 'Tennessee 3' to challenge U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Gloria Johnson of 'Tennessee 3' to challenge U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- State Rep. Gloria Johnson, a Democrat who narrowly avoided expulsion from the Tennessee legislature for protesting inaction on gun violence, announced Tuesday she will challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn.
Capitol doctor says no evidence of seizure, stroke during Mitch McConnell freezes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Capitol doctor says no evidence of seizure, stroke during Mitch McConnell freezes
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The Capitol's attending physician said Tuesday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not experience a seizure or stroke in two incidents during which he froze up while speaking in public.
Ex-Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew nominated to be next U.S. ambassador to Israel
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew nominated to be next U.S. ambassador to Israel
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday selected former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 workers arrested for digging shortcut through Great Wall of China
2 workers arrested for digging shortcut through Great Wall of China
British sharply divided over support for monarchy, poll says
British sharply divided over support for monarchy, poll says
At 22 years, ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's sentence longest to date
At 22 years, ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's sentence longest to date
Pa. police narrow search for escaped inmate convicted of murder
Pa. police narrow search for escaped inmate convicted of murder
Pennsylvania police expand search for escaped inmate after security footage sighting
Pennsylvania police expand search for escaped inmate after security footage sighting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement