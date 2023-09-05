Advertisement
World News
Sept. 5, 2023 / 5:13 AM

Kim Jong Un may visit Putin to discuss weapons deal: Washington

By Thomas Maresca
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) may visit Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to discuss a potential weapons sale for Moscow's war against Ukraine, the White House said. File Photo by KCNA/UPI
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) may visit Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to discuss a potential weapons sale for Moscow's war against Ukraine, the White House said. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may make a rare diplomatic visit to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin for discussions about supplying weapons for Moscow's war against Ukraine, according to the White House.

"As we have warned publicly, arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement Monday to multiple media outlets.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

"We have information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia," she said.

Last week, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield delivered a joint statement to the United Nations outlining "new, deeply troubling information" about Russia's plans to acquire weapons from North Korea.

"Arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing," Thomas-Greenfield said, citing a July visit to Pyongyang by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, during which he toured a weapons expo and viewed a military parade.

"The United States is now able to share that Shoigu's visit was more than just a photo op," she said. "Russia is negotiating potential deals for significant quantities and multiple types of munitions from the DPRK to be used against Ukraine."

The joint statement was co-signed by France, Japan, South Korea and Britain.

Moscow and Pyongyang have drawn closer amid a growing geopolitical divide sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Putin and Kim exchanging letters earlier this year vowing to deepen biliateral cooperation.

Russia, along with China, has repeatedly blocked U.S.-led efforts at the United Nations Security Council to take action against North Korea over a flurry of weapons tests, including its launch of a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile in July.

Moscow also attempted to broker three-way naval exercises with North Korea and China during Shoigu's visit, South Korea's top intelligence official said on Monday.

The New York Times first reported the planned trip to Russia by Kim Jong Un on Monday, saying the North Korean leader would likely travel by armored train from Pyongyang to the Pacific port city of Vladivostok for the meeting.

Citing U.S. and allied officials, The Times report said that Putin is seeking artillery shells and anti-tank missiles, while Kim wants advanced technology for satellites and nuclear submarines, as well as food aid.

Vladivostok is hosting the Eastern Economic Forum from Sunday to Sept. 13 on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University, where a potential meeting of the leaders could take place.

The reports of the Putin-Kim meeting follow a North Korean simulated tactical nuclear attack over the weekend. The exercise used mock nuclear warheads to warn the United States and its allies of the North's offensive capabilities, state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

Latest Headlines

NZ judge tosses charges filed against White Island volcano owners
World News // 1 hour ago
NZ judge tosses charges filed against White Island volcano owners
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A New Zealand judge on Tuesday dismissed safety-related charges laid against three brothers who own Whakaari White Island where 22 people were killed in a volcanic eruption in 2019.
2 workers arrested for digging shortcut through Great Wall of China
World News // 2 hours ago
2 workers arrested for digging shortcut through Great Wall of China
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities have arrested two construction workers accused of using an excavator to dig a hole through the Great Wall in central Shanxi province, according to local reports.
Qantas CEO retires early as airline confronts controversy
World News // 3 hours ago
Qantas CEO retires early as airline confronts controversy
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Qantas Group said Tuesday that its chief executive officer, Alan Joyce, will leave the company two months earlier than previously announced as the Australian flagship airline confronts controversy.
Greece begins limiting tourists to Athens' Acropolis to prevent damage
World News // 5 hours ago
Greece begins limiting tourists to Athens' Acropolis to prevent damage
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- In an effort to keep hoards of tourists from ruining the ruins in Greece, Athens' most famous landmark -- the Acropolis -- started limiting visitors Monday with a new booking website.
British sharply divided over support for monarchy, poll says
World News // 8 hours ago
British sharply divided over support for monarchy, poll says
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- According to a YouGov opinion poll released Monday, only 30% of Britons between the ages of 18 and 24-years-old say the monarchy is "good for Britain." That compares in stark contrast to 77% of those over the age of 65.
Forecasters, officials carefully monitoring next Atlantic tropical cyclone
World News // 14 hours ago
Forecasters, officials carefully monitoring next Atlantic tropical cyclone
Forecasters and local officials on Monday put portions of the northeastern Caribbean on alert for a brewing tropical system expected to become the Atlantic hurricane season's next named storm.
Taiwan reports dozens injured, widespread damage in wake of Typhoon Haikui
World News // 14 hours ago
Taiwan reports dozens injured, widespread damage in wake of Typhoon Haikui
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Haikui took two swipes at Taiwan before moving back out to sea on Monday after injuring nearly 80 people and causing widespread damage across the country.
S. Korea spy chief: Russia sought to broker joint exercises with China, N. Korea
World News // 16 hours ago
S. Korea spy chief: Russia sought to broker joint exercises with China, N. Korea
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Russia in July attempted to broker joint naval exercises involving China and North Korea, South Korean officials claimed Monday.
Putin demands sanctions relief in grain deal talks with Turkey's Erdogan
World News // 1 day ago
Putin demands sanctions relief in grain deal talks with Turkey's Erdogan
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday demanded an easing of Western sanctions on his country's agricultural sector before rejoining a grain deal allowing Ukraine to ship food safely to developing nations.
Aussie researcher in need of care evacuated from remote Antarctic base
World News // 17 hours ago
Aussie researcher in need of care evacuated from remote Antarctic base
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- An Australian researcher has been evacuated from a base in Antarctica and is being transported for care after developing an urgent medical condition while working at the remote outpost, officials confirmed Monday.
