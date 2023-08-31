Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 31, 2023 / 2:26 PM

Lawmaker urges House probe into Saudi billions given to Jared Kushner firm

By Doug Cunningham
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. (C), on Thursday asked Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., (R), to subpoena Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners investment firm and investigate a $2 billion dollar Saudi investment in Kushner's company just two months after Kushner left his White House position. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. (C), on Thursday asked Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., (R), to subpoena Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners investment firm and investigate a $2 billion dollar Saudi investment in Kushner's company just two months after Kushner left his White House position. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Maryland's Rep. Jamie Raskin on Thursday urged the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability to subpoena Jared Kushner's private investment firm Affinity Partners regarding billions of dollars it got from the Saudis and other Middle East monarchies.

Kushner's company got $2 billion from the Saudi government two months after leaving his White House position as a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, Kushner's father in law.

Advertisement

Raskin said public reporting revealed United Arab Emirates and Qatar each also invested $200 million with Affinity.

Raskin wants House oversight committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky,, to approve subpoenas for Kushner's company consistent with Comer's stated desire to investigate the influence foreign nationals have on high-ranking U.S. officials and their families.

Read More

In a letter to Comer, Raskin urged him " to pursue a serious and objective investigation by issuing a subpoena to Affinity and requiring the firm to comply with my February 15, 2023, request for documents regarding its receipt of billions of dollars from Gulf monarchies shortly after Mr. Kushner left a senior White House position he used to reshape U.S. foreign policy toward Saudi Arabia and the Middle East in Saudi Arabia's favor -- a request you have thus far allowed Mr. Kushner to ignore and defy."

Advertisement

Raskin's letter said his request comes after a CNN appearance in which Comer acknowledged Kushner "crossed the line of ethics" by accepting the Saudi money.

When Democrats controlled the oversight committee in June 2022, then-Chair former Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., notified Kushner the committee was investigating the Saudi deal. She requested documents related to the Saudi's $2 billion Affinity Partners investment.

"The committee on oversight and reform is investigating whether you have improperly traded your government position to obtain billions of dollars from the Saudi government and whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy during the administration of your father-in-law," Maloney wrote at the time.

Comer's committee began investigating President Joe Biden's family in January when Republicans took control of the House, but it has so far shown no interest in investigating a relative of former President Donald Trump getting $2 billion from the Saudis after leaving a White House position that dealt with Middle East governments and interests.

According to Raskin, Affinity reported in March 2023 that it had more than $3 billion in assets under management, 99% of it "attributable to clients who are non-United States persons."

Advertisement

Comer's committee has been targeting Hunter Biden and President Biden for the younger Biden's foreign business dealings while saying the committee wants to investigate foreign nationals' attempts to target and coerce high-ranking U.S. officials' family members by providing money or other benefits in exchange for certain actions.

Raskin maintains that, if the committee is truly interested in investigating that behavior, it needs to look into Kushner being given $2 billion in investments by the Saudis just two months after leaving his White House position.

Latest Headlines

Storm surges, strong winds remain as Idalia moves off coast of North Carolina
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Storm surges, strong winds remain as Idalia moves off coast of North Carolina
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Idalia began moving away from North Carolina's coast and toward Bermuda Thursday afternoon after lashing North Carolina with heavy rain and causing life-threatening flash flooding in parts of the state.
Heat wave to sear central U.S. over Labor Day weekend
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Heat wave to sear central U.S. over Labor Day weekend
Records dating back nearly a century could be broken over the extended holiday weekend as a dome of heat builds across the middle of the nation during the first days of September.
Former Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs gets 17 years in prison for Jan. 6 attacks
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs gets 17 years in prison for Jan. 6 attacks
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Former Proud Boys top organizer Joseph Biggs Thursday got 17 years in prison for seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
VA announces 9/11 day of service at national cemeteries
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
VA announces 9/11 day of service at national cemeteries
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Department of Veteran Affairs said Thursday more than 60 of its national cemeteries will host 9/11 National Day of Service events in recognition of the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Donald Trump enters not guilty plea in Georgia election case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump enters not guilty plea in Georgia election case
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump entered a plea of not guilty in the election subversion case against him in Fulton County, Ga., on Thursday.
Justice Thomas discloses four 2022 trips paid for by GOP donor Harlan Crow
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Thomas discloses four 2022 trips paid for by GOP donor Harlan Crow
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- In financial disclosures released Thursday Justice Clarence Thomas reported private 2022 jet trips financed by billionaire and GOP political donor Harlan Crow. Thomas did not report the what those trips cost.
Communities along the East Coast survey damage from Idalia; thousands still in the dark
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Communities along the East Coast survey damage from Idalia; thousands still in the dark
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Communities along the East Coast dealt with damage from Tropical Storm Idalia Thursday as the storm moved into the Atlantic Ocean.
First time unemployment filings fall to lowest point in past month
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First time unemployment filings fall to lowest point in past month
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Workers filing for the first time for unemployment benefits reached a seasonally adjusted 228,000 last week, down 4,000 from a week before, according to the Labor Department.
July PCE ticks up 0.2%, with consumer spending, income both on the rise
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
July PCE ticks up 0.2%, with consumer spending, income both on the rise
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday that consumer prices rose slightly in July.
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to have another possible medical episode on Wednesday, freezing for more than half a minute when questioned at an event in Kentucky.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
In civil lawsuit, Trump accused of overstating net worth by $2.2 billion
In civil lawsuit, Trump accused of overstating net worth by $2.2 billion
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement