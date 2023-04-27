Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission following chemotherapy

Rep. Jamie Raskin, who has been undergoing chemotherapy for lymphoma, is shown wearing a bandana during a House committee meeting on Feb. 8. The Maryland Democrat announced Thursday his cancer is in remission. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said Thursday his cancer is in remission and his prognosis is good following a round of chemotherapy. In an open letter to the country, the 60-year-old lawmaker and ranking member on the House Oversight and Reform Committee said he is now in remission from diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and has obtained a 90% prognosis of no relapse. Advertisement

"I feel love and gratitude not just for my family, my friends, my constituents and my colleagues but for the many thousands of people -- both Marylanders and those of you living much further away -- who have reached out to me over the last five months with expressions of prayer, best wishes, concern, solidarity, sympathy and moral encouragement," he said.

Citing "beautiful gifts" of bandanas, homemade scarves and sweaters, cookies, poems and letters, Raskin said he would "treasure forever" the well-wishes he has received since his diagnosis.

He celebrated the prognosis by ringing a ceremonial bell at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and sharing the joy with his healthcare providers.

Tuesday I thanked nurses, doctors & pharmacists at @MedStarGUH who serve with splendid kindness-and saved my life over 5 months. I finished 6 rounds of 5-day chemo sessions-which they organized so I didn't have to miss votes or hearings-and I rang the bell! A new chapter begins.

"I have many things that I want to say to the people across America who have stood by me and helped carry me through this prolonged challenge, and I will come to say them soon," he promised while recovering from his final five-day round of chemotherapy.

Diffuse large B cell lymphoma is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with more than 18,000 people diagnosed each year in the United States. It is considered aggressive, according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, in that it grows quickly.

The disease affects blood cells that are used to fight off infections. It is most common in people 60 and older.

Raskin has represented Maryland's 8th District in the House of Representatives since 2017. He serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the Committee on House Administration as well as the oversight committee.

He also serves on the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and was the member to read the criminal referral charges against former President Donald Trump, which were sent to the Justice Department.