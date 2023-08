President Joe Biden departs the White House for Pennsylvania on August 17. He named Ed Siskel as the new White House Counsel on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Ed Siskel, a veteran of the Obama administration, has been named as the new White House counsel, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. Siskel, the nephew of famed movie critic Gene Siskel, worked for nearly four years in the White House counsel's office during the Obama administration, rising to deputy counsel. As White House counsel, he will lead a team serving Biden with counsel on legal matters facing the White House and the country. Advertisement

Siskel replaces Stuart Delery, the first openly gay man to serve as the top legal counsel to a U.S. president. He stepped down from the position earlier this month.

"Ed Siskel's many years of experience in public service and a career defending the rule of law make him the perfect choice to serve as my next White House counsel," Biden said in a statement. "For nearly four years in the White House when I was vice president, he helped the counsel's office navigate complex challenges and advance the president's agenda on behalf of the American people.

"Ed has shown a deep commitment to public service and respect for the law. His experience will let him hit the ground running as a key leader on my team as we continue making progress for the American people every day."

Siskel served for two years as the corporation counsel under Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel after leaving the White House and a stint in private practice. There, he oversaw hundreds of attorneys and support staff, and most recently was chief legal officer for a Chicago-based investment firm.