Aug. 17, 2023 / 8:58 PM

Stuart Delery, first openly gay man to serve as White House counsel, to step down

By Adam Schrader
President Joe Biden touted Stuart Delery for helping his administration with such crucial initiatives such as the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as aiding his administration in providing vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
President Joe Biden touted Stuart Delery for helping his administration with such crucial initiatives such as the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as aiding his administration in providing vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Stuart Delery, the first openly gay man to serve as the top legal counsel to a U.S. president, will step down from his role, President Joe Biden announced Thursday.

"Stuart Delery has been a trusted adviser and a constant source of innovative legal thinking since Day One of my administration," Biden said in his statement.

Biden touted Delery for helping with the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as aiding his administration in providing vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He has been an integral part of my team and will be missed throughout the administration," Biden said. "I extend my thanks to Stuart and his family for his service."

Delery joined the Biden administration as deputy counsel and was promoted after his predecessor, Dana Remus, left the top post.

Before joining the Biden administration, Delery served as acting associate attorney general during the administration of former President Barack Obama before working as a partner at the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Delery is expected to leave the job next month, and his successor has not yet been named.

Biden's White House remains perhaps the most stable in modern history, with turnover in his Cabinet of just 7%, according to data from Brookings.

The turnover for "A-team" members of the executive office of the president, which does not include Cabinet members, is 56% -- well below that of former President Donald Trump and a sign that the president may keep his inner circle through the 2024 presidential election.

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has ruled against the nation's first ban on transgender girls and women from participating in female student athletics, stating the Idaho law is discriminatory and likely unconstitutional.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Donald Trump are pushing to delay the trial for special counsel Jack Smith's federal election interference case against the former president to April 2026.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday selected the company JetZero to develop the next phase of a prototype for a blended wing body aircraft, a change in design from traditional tube-and-wing aircraft.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- As the election interference case against Donald Trump in Fulton County, Ga., moves closer to trial, a new state oversight commission has raised concerns about political retaliation against the prosecuting attorney.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Cannabis and hallucinogen use, as well as binge drinking, among U.S. adults ages 35-50 reached a historic high in 2022, the National Institutes of Health said Thursday.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- FreddieMac said Thursday the average U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgage interest is 7.09%, the highest in 21 years. The strong U.S. economy is helping drive those rates as demand has been impacted by high home prices.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The federal judge hearing former President Donald Trump's classified documents case said she will hold a closed-door hearing to discuss the special counsel's request to protect the secret documents connected to the case.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned four Russians accused in the poisoning of currently imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. manufacturing is back, with a gauge of regional activity rebounding in August to show its first positive reading in nearly a year, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said Thursday.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Gree Electric Appliances of China has recalled 1.56 million dehumidifiers because of fire and burn risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday.
