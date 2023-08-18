Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 18, 2023 / 8:09 PM

New York's former Conservative Party Sen. James Buckley dies at 100

By Patrick Hilsman

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Former N.Y. conservative Sen. James L. Buckley died Friday at the age of 100 in Washington, D.C., according to his nephew, Christopher Buckley.

Buckley won a three-way race for one of New York's two Senate seats as a Conservative Party candidate against Republican Sen. Charles Goodell and Democratic Rep. Richard Ottinger in 1970.

Advertisement

Buckley served in the Senate from 1971-1977, during which he opposed President Richard Nixon's attempts to normalize relations with communist China. Following the Watergate scandal, Buckley called on Nixon to leave office.

In 1976, he lost the New York senatorial election to Democratic candidate Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who went on to hold the seat until 2001, shortly before his death in 2003.

Buckley's time in the Senate was the only instance of a Conservative Party candidate holding a statewide public office in New York state.

Buckley was one of 10 children of oil tycoon William F. Buckley Sr. and the older brother of conservative writer and National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr.

Buckley ran for Senate again, this time in Connecticut in 1980 but lost to Democrat Chris Dodd.

Advertisement

In 1981, President Reagan appointed Buckley to Under Secretary of State for Security Affairs.

In 1985, Buckley was nominated and confirmed to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Buckley had six children with his wife, Ann Frances Cooley, who passed away in 2011.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk says X 'block' feature will be deleted, community note says otherwise
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elon Musk says X 'block' feature will be deleted, community note says otherwise
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Elon Musk said the "block" feature on X, formerly known as Twitter, will be removed, in a post on the platform Saturday.
Biden hosts leaders of Japan, South Korea in trilateral summit at Camp David
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden hosts leaders of Japan, South Korea in trilateral summit at Camp David
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted a summit at Camp David Friday bringing together the leaders of Japan and South Korea in an effort unite the frayed allies in response to increasing threats in Southeast Asia.
DA drops 30-plus cases involving Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DA drops 30-plus cases involving Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Shelby County Tennessee district attorney has dropped more than 30 cases worked by the five former Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder of Tyre Nichols.
Matt Gaetz wants to censure judge hearing Trump election subversion case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Matt Gaetz wants to censure judge hearing Trump election subversion case
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Friday introduced a resolution seeking to censure the judge hearing the federal felony case alleging former President Donald Trump criminally conspired to overturn the 2020 election.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says he has qualified for first Republican debate
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says he has qualified for first Republican debate
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Friday that he had qualitied for the first round of Republican debates.
FBI looking for missing Proud Boy convicted of Jan. 6 assault on police
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FBI looking for missing Proud Boy convicted of Jan. 6 assault on police
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The FBI is looking for East Naples, Florida Jan. 6 felony convict Christopher Worrell as his Friday sentencing for assaulting officers at the Capitol was cancelled. He had been on house arrest awaiting sentencing.
4 southeast Asian nations violate trade rules on solar panels, Commerce Dept. says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
4 southeast Asian nations violate trade rules on solar panels, Commerce Dept. says
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said on Friday that it made a final determination that four southeastern Asian countries had violated U.S. trade rules by using Chinese-sourced materials without paying tariffs.
Feds seek 33-year sentence for Proud Boys founder in Jan. 6 case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Feds seek 33-year sentence for Proud Boys founder in Jan. 6 case
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors are seeking 33-year prison sentences for Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio who was convicted for seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Michigan judge to hand down sentence for 2021 Oxford school shooter
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Michigan judge to hand down sentence for 2021 Oxford school shooter
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan judge will decide if a teenager will serve life in prison without parole in the shooting deaths of four classmates in 2021 as a hearing to determine a fair sentence for the minor comes to a close.
Judge declines to block Florida law banning Chinese land ownership
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge declines to block Florida law banning Chinese land ownership
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday turned back an effort to block a Florida law that prevents some Chinese citizens from owning land in the state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
Ex-wife arrested for murder of Microsoft executive
Ex-wife arrested for murder of Microsoft executive
FBI looking for missing Proud Boy convicted of Jan. 6 assault on police
FBI looking for missing Proud Boy convicted of Jan. 6 assault on police
Texas atheist group protests denial of downtown space to advertise its event
Texas atheist group protests denial of downtown space to advertise its event
Belarus' Lukashenko threatens use of nuclear weapons if faced with 'aggression'
Belarus' Lukashenko threatens use of nuclear weapons if faced with 'aggression'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement