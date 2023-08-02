Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2023 / 1:25 AM

U.S. pulls plug on incandescent light bulbs as new ban goes into effect

By Sheri Walsh
The United States' incandescent light bulb ban went into effect Tuesday, forcing Americans to buy more efficient LEDs to save energy and cut carbon emissions. Photo courtesy of General Electric
The United States' incandescent light bulb ban went into effect Tuesday, forcing Americans to buy more efficient LEDs to save energy and cut carbon emissions. Photo courtesy of General Electric

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States has pulled the plug on incandescent light bulbs as a new ban went into effect Tuesday, forcing Americans to buy more efficient LEDs to save energy and cut carbon emissions.

While the manufacture and sale of incandescent bulbs is banned starting Tuesday, under last year's rule passed by the Energy Department, the use of the traditional light bulb is not.

Advertisement

Consumers will be allowed to burn through their remaining incandescent bulbs, as manufacturers who violate the ban face a maximum penalty of $542 per bulb.

Incandescent appliance lamps, black lights, bug lamps, holiday lights, plant lights, flood lights and traffic signals will continue to be made.

RELATED U.S. identifies three new areas for potential offshore wind energy development

The incandescent light bulb, which was patented by Thomas Edison in the 1800s, was first targeted for a ban in 2007. The new rule was rolled back during the Trump administration before being renewed last year by President Joe Biden.

Specifically, the rule states that light bulbs must emit a minimum of 45 lumens per watt. Incandescent bulbs emit only 15 lumens per watt, while most LED bulbs provide 75 lumens per watt or more.

Advertisement

The U.S. Energy Department estimates that switching to the more efficient and longer-lasting LEDs will cut carbon emissions over the next three decades by 222 million metric tons.

RELATED Energy Dept. finalizes rules to phase out costlier incandescent light bulbs

The Biden administration also estimates LED bulbs will save consumers close to $3 billion on their utility bills. While LED bulbs are more expensive, they last 25 to 50 times longer than incandescents and use 75% less energy.

"By raising energy efficiency standards for light bulbs, we're putting $3 billion back in the pockets of American consumers every year and substantially reducing domestic carbon emissions," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement, as the ban was finalized last year.

Not everyone is on board with the switch from incandescents, as some consumers argue LED bulbs lose their color and are not compatible with dimmer switches.

RELATED General Electric booted from Dow after 110 years

Former President Donald Trump famously criticized LEDs in 2019, saying "The bulb that we're being forced to use. Number one, to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange."

Last week, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., called the ban "Biden's regulatory assault" on home appliances, as National Resources Defense Council energy efficiency advocate Joe Vukovich called the ban "brilliant news for consumers and the climate."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Here are the key takeaways from Trump's third indictment
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Here are the key takeaways from Trump's third indictment
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Special Counsel Jack Smith found that former President Donald Trump "launched his criminal scheme" to steal the 2020 presidential election shortly after election day.
Fitch downgrades U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fitch downgrades U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening on news that credit rating agency Fitch has downgraded the United States' "Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating" from its top-ranked AAA to AA+.
Missouri executes man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Missouri executes man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Missouri man was executed by lethal injection Tuesday for the 2002 kidnapping and murder of a 6-year-old girl after defense attorneys sought clemency in a last-ditch appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Lawmakers divided over latest Trump indictment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Lawmakers divided over latest Trump indictment
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Lawmakers' reactions to former President Donald Trump's latest indictment were mostly split along party lines, as Democrats supported the four federal charges and Republicans blasted the indictment as partisan justice.
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been criminally indicted for a third time with special counsel Jack Smith bringing charges in Washington alleging a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.
Ex-Michigan GOP attorney general nominee charged with voting machine tampering
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Michigan GOP attorney general nominee charged with voting machine tampering
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Last year's Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general and a former state lawmaker are facing criminal charges in an alleged plot to access voting machines after the 2020 presidential election.
CVS Health to lay off 5,000 employees
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
CVS Health to lay off 5,000 employees
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- CVS Health is laying off 5,000 employees in what the company describes as a cost-saving measure, according to a memo from CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch.
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- New Jersey Lieutenant Gov. Sheila Oliver died Tuesday at age 71, one day after the governor's office announced that she had been hospitalized and was "unable to discharge the duties of acting governor."
Marine sanctuary visitors will benefit from $50M in upgrades at 6 U.S. sites
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Marine sanctuary visitors will benefit from $50M in upgrades at 6 U.S. sites
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration have designated $50 million to upgrade six national marine sanctuaries, the NOAA announced Tuesday.
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The descendants of Henrietta Lacks announced on Tuesday that they have reached a confidential settlement with the biotech company Thermo Fisher over the use of cancer cells taken from her without her permission in 1951.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Missouri executes man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Missouri executes man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement