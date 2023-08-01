Trending
Aug. 1, 2023 / 2:37 PM

Marine sanctuary visitors will benefit from $50M in upgrades at 6 U.S. sites

By Patrick Hilsman
The Commerce Department and the NOAA have designated $50 million for projects at six marine sanctuaries. The projects include a proposed visitors center at the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary. Artist rendition courtesy of NOAA
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration have designated $50 million to upgrade six national marine sanctuaries, the NOAA announced Tuesday.

"This funding from President Biden's Investing in America agenda will strengthen NOAA's sanctuary facilities so they are prepared for climate change, and able to better serve visitors as they explore and learn about our ocean and coasts," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad.

The investments will be paid for from funds allocated by the Inflation Reduction Act, which has allocated funding for infrastructure and environmental protection projects, including ones to protect marine wildlife.

The Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary in Nanjemoy, Md., will receive $5 million to design and build a staff office and video center.

"This funding for a visitor center at Mallows Bay-Potamic River National Marine Sanctuary is an important step towards increasing tourism and education efforts in the region, and it is a testament to President Biden's commitment to investing in America," said U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuaries in San Francisco, Calif., will receive a $2 million investment to upgrade the NOAA's office and visitor center.

The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary will receive $17 million to help address flooding threats and to build a visitor and community center, along with a boathouse for the vessel that is used to study whale populations.

The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Seaside, Calif., will receive a $7 million to construct office space at California State University's Monterey Bay campus.

The Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary in Port Angeles, Wash., will receive $3 million to help construct a marine discovery center in collaboration with the Feiro Marine Life Center.

The Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary in Provincetown, Mass., will receive $15 million to help build a new visitors center, which will feature interactive exhibits.

"I am proud that funding we secured from the Inflation Reduction Act will be used to help Massachusetts communities experience this special destination," said Senator Edward J. Markey, D-Mass.

