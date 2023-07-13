Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 13, 2023 / 10:14 PM

National Hurricane Center adopts new model for storm forecasting as 2023 season begins

By Adam Schrader
The Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System (HAFS) “moving nest" Model. Global map showcasing land mass in green and water in black, clouds in white and tropical storms outlined in green boxes representing the moving nest model. Image courtesy of NOAA
The Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System (HAFS) “moving nest" Model. Global map showcasing land mass in green and water in black, clouds in white and tropical storms outlined in green boxes representing the moving nest model. Image courtesy of NOAA

July 13 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center announced Thursday that it is adopting a new model for storm forecasting ahead of the 2023 season.

The new model, named the Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System, had been used in an experimental capacity from 2019 to last year and will run alongside existing models through the 2023 season until ultimately becoming the premier hurricane forecasting model.

Advertisement

HAFS is 10-15% better at predicting a storm's track and better at predicting the rapid intensification of storms than existing models while being as good at forecasting storm intensity, officials said in a news release.

The NOAA hopes to reduce all model forecast errors by half by 2027 compared to 2017, the year Category 4 Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas and Louisiana -- killing 68 people and causing 39 indirect fatalities.

RELATED U.S. climate envoy Kerry says he will take no 'concessions' to China for climate talks

"HAFS was the first model last year to accurately predict that Hurricane Ian would undergo secondary rapid intensification as the storm moved off the coast of Cuba and barreled toward southwest Florida," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Ken Graham, director of NOAA's National Weather Service, said the HAFS model will help officials across the country better safeguard lives and property."HAFS is the result of strong collaborative efforts throughout the science community and marks significant progress in hurricane prediction," he said.

Advertisement

On a landing page at the NOAA website for the program, the agency said the last several hurricane seasons have set records for the number of tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin, which "underscore the importance of accurate hurricane forecasting."

RELATED Hurricane Calvin forms in Pacific, but cooler waters should weaken it soon

Earlier this month, hurricane researchers said they are now predicting an "above-average" season with at least four major hurricanes and 18 named storms after record-warm sea surface temperatures were recorded following previous predictions.

RELATED Hurricane researchers revise forecast, say 'above-average' storm season ahead

Latest Headlines

Biden authorizes military to order up reservists for active duty in Europe
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Biden authorizes military to order up reservists for active duty in Europe
July 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has authorized the military to order up reservists for active duty to shore up its presence in Europe amid the war in Ukraine.
Bill would compensate Missouri's Manhattan Project nuclear waste victims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bill would compensate Missouri's Manhattan Project nuclear waste victims
July 13 (UPI) -- Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has announced a bill to compensate victims of Manhattan Project nuclear waste dumping in his state.
The Met's first community-curated exhibit highlights Pueblo Indian pottery
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
The Met's first community-curated exhibit highlights Pueblo Indian pottery
July 13 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will open an exhibit Friday of Pueblo Indian pottery in what the institution described as its first community-curated exhibit of Native American art.
U.S. climate envoy Kerry says he will take no 'concessions' to China for climate talks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. climate envoy Kerry says he will take no 'concessions' to China for climate talks
July 13 (UPI) -- John Kerry, the special climate envoy, testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday and discussed his upcoming climate change talks with China.
Bipartisan meeting of governors addresses mental health, disaster response, worker training
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bipartisan meeting of governors addresses mental health, disaster response, worker training
July 13 (UPI) -- Governors agree that outdated policies and systems stand in the way of meeting the needs of the nation, based on the discussions at the National Governors Association's summer meeting in Atlantic City, N.J., on Thursday.
DOJ to investigate Georgia jail for excessive force, violence, unsafe conditions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DOJ to investigate Georgia jail for excessive force, violence, unsafe conditions
July 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice has opened a civil investigation into jail conditions in Fulton County, Ga., amid allegations that an incarcerated person died "covered in insects and filth."
Suicide, crisis hotline 988 now features Spanish-language text, chat options
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Suicide, crisis hotline 988 now features Spanish-language text, chat options
July 13 (UPI) -- Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has added a new Spanish-language text and chat service to the available features.
Secret Service closes probe into cocaine found at White House
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Secret Service closes probe into cocaine found at White House
July 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service Thursday said it has closed the investigation into a small bag of cocaine discovered in a White House receptacle where electronic devices are temporarily stored prior to entering the West Wing.
SEC charges crypto lender Celsius, former CEO with fraud
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
SEC charges crypto lender Celsius, former CEO with fraud
July 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday charged the co-founder and former CEO of Celsius Network Ltd., as well as the cryptocurrency lending company itself with fraud.
China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
July 13 (UPI) -- China scrambled fighter jets Thursday in response to a U.S. Navy plane flying in international airspace in the Taiwan Strait during Chinese military exercises.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
Severe turbulence injures 4 as Allegiant flight lands in Florida
Severe turbulence injures 4 as Allegiant flight lands in Florida
Hurricane Calvin forms in Pacific, but cooler waters should weaken it soon
Hurricane Calvin forms in Pacific, but cooler waters should weaken it soon
North Korea's Kim vows 'stronger military offensives' against U.S. after ICBM launch
North Korea's Kim vows 'stronger military offensives' against U.S. after ICBM launch
Jury finds Pittsburgh synagogue shooter eligible for death penalty
Jury finds Pittsburgh synagogue shooter eligible for death penalty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement