July 13 (UPI) -- After gaining strength while moving toward Hawaii, Tropical Storm Calvin became a hurricane on Thursday, forecasters said, adding that it is expected to weaken in the coming days. Early Thursday, the third hurricane of this season was located in the Pacific Ocean near latitude 12.7 north, longitude 117.1 west, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in an update. Advertisement

Calvin is expected to lose strength as it moves into cooler waters over the next few days.

"Calvin is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h), and a west to west-northwestward motion is expected to continue during the next several days," the NOAA said.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph, NOAA forecasters said, adding that "some additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so."

Still, Calvin is expected to lose strength as it approaches cooler waters.

Calvin formed as a tropical depression off the southwestern coast of Mexico on Tuesday. By Wednesday, Calvin was a tropical storm gaining strength and moving toward Hawaii before reaching hurricane strength Thursday.

In June, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said that an El Nino event, which occurs when waters on the surface of the ocean heat up, was underway.

"El Nino conditions are present and are expected to gradually strengthen into the Northern Hemisphere winter 2023-24," the Climate Prediction Center said.

According to the NOAA, "June 2023 was Earth's hottest June on record. Ocean surface temperatures hit a record high for a third month in a row as global sea ice shrank to a record low for June."