July 26, 2023 / 10:25 PM

DOJ asks judge to force removal of Texas' Rio Grande floating barrier

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
A worker walks by buoys that were placed in the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas earlier this month. On Wednesday, the Justice Department filed a preliminary injunction to force Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to remove the floating barrier because it violates federal law. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
July 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is asking a judge to force Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to remove a floating barrier, installed to deter migrants in the Rio Grande, after suing the state earlier this week.

In a 21-page preliminary injunction filed Wednesday, the federal government argued the floating barrier was unauthorized and has caused international concern after it was installed as part of the Republican governor's border operation.

"The basic facts are clear, and no further inquiry is needed for this court to grant the United States immediate injunctive relief in this enforcement action," the filing reads.

Attorneys for the Justice Department want Texas to remove the current floating barrier immediately, and to stop installing additional barriers as the case proceeds.

"Texas' construction of the floating barrier has already substantially harmed the United States' foreign relations with Mexico," the Justice Department argued in the filing.

"On numerous occasions since late June, the government of Mexico has lodged protests with the United States, including at the highest diplomatic levels, regarding Texas' deployment of the floating barrier."

According to the court filing, Mexico has told the United States "it may need to rethink and limit its cooperation with the United States going forward" when it comes to Rio Grande water delivery from Mexico.

The first 1,000 feet of river buoys were installed earlier this month in Eagle Pass, which Texas state officials call "the center of gravity for smuggling."

The barrier is part of Abbott's anti-migrant measures under Operation Lone Star, launched in March 2021 after President Joe Biden took office.

Since the floating barrier was installed, DOJ attorneys have argued it is a violation of federal law, specifically the Rivers and Harbors Act.

"This floating barrier poses a risk to navigation, as well as public safety in the Rio Grande River, and it presents humanitarian concerns," the Justice Department said.

Latest Headlines

Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies
July 26 (UPI) -- The oldest Black intercollegiate fraternity in the nation, Alpha Phi Alpha, is moving its 2025 convention out of Florida, citing Gov. Ron DeSantis' "harmful, racist and insensitive policies against the Black community."
Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
July 26 (UPI) -- Michigan has become the 22nd state in the nation to ban conversion therapy for minors after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law Wednesday, prohibiting any counseling to convince LGBTQ minors to change.
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
July 26 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer who released the police dog that mauled a surrendering Black man has been fired from the department where he worked.
Major automakers team up to build nationwide EV charging network
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Major automakers team up to build nationwide EV charging network
July 26 (UPI) -- In an effort to drive EV sales, seven major automakers are joining forces to build a nationwide network of 30,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030, with the first stations expected to open next summer.
Tennessee teachers sue state over 'unconstitutional' limitations on race lessons
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tennessee teachers sue state over 'unconstitutional' limitations on race lessons
July 26 (UPI) -- A group of five teachers and the Tennessee Education Association, the state's largest union for educators, have filed a lawsuit alleging the state's limitations on race-related lessons are unconstitutional.
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
July 26 (UPI) -- Former Ohio congressman Tim Ryan has announced the creation of a new advocacy group called We the People 250 Action Fund.
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
July 26 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had an apparent medical incident in the middle of a news conference Wednesday but later said he was fine when asked about his health.
Without providing details, Capitol Hill whistleblower says UFOs real
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Without providing details, Capitol Hill whistleblower says UFOs real
July 26 (UPI) -- The House Oversight Committee on national security heard from a witness Wednesday morning who urged more government transparency on unidentified anomalous phenomena, formerly known as UFOs.
President picks ex-Maryland Gov. O'Malley to lead Social Security Administration
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
President picks ex-Maryland Gov. O'Malley to lead Social Security Administration
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday announced his intent to nominate former Maryland Gov. Martin O' Malley as Social Security Administration commissioner.
6 people injured as 16 tons of concrete crashes to ground in NYC crane collapse
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
6 people injured as 16 tons of concrete crashes to ground in NYC crane collapse
July 26 (UPI) -- A construction crane caught fire and collapsed atop a New York City skyscraper under construction Wednesday. Six people, including two firefighters, were injured as a result of the collapse.
