Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 24, 2023 / 5:08 PM

National monuments to honor civil-rights legacy of Emmett Till, his mother

By Joe Fisher
1/3
Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley will be memorialized with national monuments in Till's home state of Illinois and in Mississippi, the state where the 14-year-old was killed in 1955. File Photo courtesy of former Rep. Bobby Rush
Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley will be memorialized with national monuments in Till's home state of Illinois and in Mississippi, the state where the 14-year-old was killed in 1955. File Photo courtesy of former Rep. Bobby Rush

July 24 (UPI) -- Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley will be honored with three national monuments in Illinois and Mississippi.

President Joe Biden will designate the national monuments on Tuesday, which would have been Till's 82nd birthday.

Advertisement

Till was born in Chicago on July 25, 1941. One of the national monument sites will be the Temple Church of God in Christ in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Till's funeral was held in the church.

Another site will be Graball Landing in Tallahatchie County, Miss. This is where Till's body was believed to have been found in the Tallahatchie River on Aug. 31, 1955.

RELATED Exonerated member of Central Park Five positioned to win NYC council seat

The third site is the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse in Sumner, Miss. It was there that Till's killers, Roy Bryant and John Milam, were acquitted by an all-white jury on Sept. 23, 1955.

Bryant and Milam later confessed to abducting, torturing and killing Till, a 14-year-old Black child.

Mamie Till-Mobley became a prominent figure in the civil rights movement after choosing to keep Till's casket open during his funeral, displaying the brutality committed against her child. She would continue to advocate for racial equality and justice until her death in 2003.

Advertisement

On Sunday, a groundbreaking was held at Till's childhood home on Saint Lawrence Street in Chicago. Renovations will turn the home into a museum honoring Till. It is expected to be completed by 2025.

An interactive art installation by Chicago native Germane Barnes opened outside of the home on Sunday, as well. The installation, titled "Be Careful, I Always Am," features phrases spoken by Till-Mobley printed to colorful vinyl panels.

National monuments are "nationally significant lands and waters set aside for permanent protection," according to the National Park Service.

RELATED Bill would designate Illinois church that held Emmett Till's funeral as national monument

Read More

Woman who accused Emmett Till dies at 88

Latest Headlines

IRS says it no longer will make unannounced visits to taxpayers
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
IRS says it no longer will make unannounced visits to taxpayers
July 24 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced a significant policy update on Monday, ending unannounced visits by officers.
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
July 24 (UPI) -- Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez is in critical but stable condition Monday after suffering a life-threatening injury while trying to take his own life near Tampa, Fla., authorities said.
Shuwanza Goff first Black woman named White House director of Legislative Affairs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Shuwanza Goff first Black woman named White House director of Legislative Affairs
July 24 (UPI) -- Former House floor director Shuwanza Goff made history on Monday when she became the first Black woman to serve as White House Director of Legislative Affairs.
Coast Guard searching off Fla. for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Coast Guard searching off Fla. for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
July 24 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard says it is searching for a man who went overboard from a Carnival Cruise Line ship in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast during the weekend.
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
July 24 (UPI) -- A man has been found guilty of abusing a corpse and tampering with evidence 13 years after the disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson in Ohio.
Spotify hikes prices for Premium subscription plans
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spotify hikes prices for Premium subscription plans
July 24 (UPI) -- Audio streamer Spotify said on Monday it was increasing the prices of its premium services in the United States and in many of its outlets overseas.
Stellantis to partner with Samsung for second EV battery factory in U.S.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Stellantis to partner with Samsung for second EV battery factory in U.S.
July 24 (UPI) -- Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep, said on Monday it will build a second electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in the United States with plans for it to be online by 2027.
First lady Jill Biden to address UNESCO in Paris to recognize U.S. re-entry
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden to address UNESCO in Paris to recognize U.S. re-entry
July 24 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden arrived Monday in Paris where she'll deliver an address at UNESCO headquarters as the United States was preparing to rejoin the international cultural organization after a six-year hiatus.
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
July 24 (UPI) -- Sen. Dick Durbin said he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time in 12 months, which will force him to miss a pivotal vote on defense funding before Congress takes a monthlong break in August.
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
July 23 (UPI) -- Park officials in Montana have issued an emergency closure of a trail near Yellowstone after the body of a woman killed in an apparent bear attack was found over the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement