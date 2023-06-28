Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 28, 2023 / 7:54 PM

Exonerated member of Central Park Five positioned to win NYC council seat

By Adam Schrader
Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana Jr., Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, and Antron McCray (L-R) aka the 'Central Park Five,' speak onstage during the 19th annual BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana Jr., Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, and Antron McCray (L-R) aka the 'Central Park Five,' speak onstage during the 19th annual BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Yusef Salaam, one of five teenagers who was wrongly convicted of raping a woman in Central Park in 1989, is now positioned to win a seat on the New York City council.

In the case known in the media as the "Central Park Five," Salaam was arrested and charged with four other Black and Latino teenage boys of raping Trisha Meili -- a white woman. The teens each received sentences of between seven and 13 years in prison.

Advertisement

Matias Reyes, a serial rapist who attacked five other women, confessed to assaulting Meili alone about a decade later, which was confirmed by DNA evidence. The convictions against Salaam and the other teens were vacated in 2002.

Salaam declared victory Tuesday night in the Democratic primary for a seat on the city council representing the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, CBS News and CNN reported.

RELATED President Biden assails trickle-down economics, touts his policies to boost middle class

Official vote counts are still being counted because the city uses a ranked-choice voting system for primary and special elections that could take days to finalize.

Vote counts as of Wednesday morning showed Salaam had received 50.1% of the vote putting him in the lead before votes get redistributed under the ranked-choice system, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Others in the primary race include Inez Dickens, a term-limited member of the New York State Assembly who had the support of Mayor Eric Adams, and Assemblyman Al Taylor. Kristin Richardson Jordan, the incumbent city council member, has withdrawn from the race.

RELATED Donald Trump files counter defamation suit against E. Jean Carroll

Whoever wins the Democratic primary is poised to claim the seat in the heavily Democratic stronghold over any Republican challenger.

"This campaign has been about those who have been counted out," Salaam said Tuesday night. "This campaign has been about those who have been forgotten. This campaign has been about our Harlem community that has been pushed into the margins of life."

In 1989, as Salaam and the other teenagers faced prison, former President Donald Trump -- then just a controversial businessman -- took out full-page newspaper ads calling for the teens to face the death penalty.

RELATED Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely

"There were large ads bought in 1989, a whisper for the state to kill us," Salaam said Tuesday. "A whisper, in fact, into the darkest enclaves of society for them to do to us what they had done to Emmett Till."

Latest Headlines

NYC braces for Canadian wildfire smoke as Midwest chokes in 'very unhealthy' haze
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
NYC braces for Canadian wildfire smoke as Midwest chokes in 'very unhealthy' haze
June 28 (UPI) -- Canadian wildfire smoke created dangerously unhealthy air over the Midwest on Wednesday, and New Yorkers have been warned the bad air is heading their way -- again.
Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
June 28 (UPI) -- A Florida couple said Wednesday that they were dropping their lawsuit against OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush after his Titan submersible imploded.
Michigan city's largest enforcement operation nets more than 400 arrests
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michigan city's largest enforcement operation nets more than 400 arrests
June 28 (UPI) -- Police in Warren, Mich., arrested over 400 people in what officials call "the largest directed enforcement operation in department history," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed on Wednesday.
Man arrested after slashing dog's throat in unprovoked attack at N.C. park
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man arrested after slashing dog's throat in unprovoked attack at N.C. park
June 28 (UPI) -- One man was arrested after reportedly killing a dog in an unprovoked attack, police in Asheville, N.C., confirmed on Wednesday.
President Biden assails trickle-down economics, touts his policies to boost middle class
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
President Biden assails trickle-down economics, touts his policies to boost middle class
June 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered a lengthy speech Wednesday in Chicago in which he said "Bidenomics," a term used to describe his progressive economic policies, is turning around the U.S. economy.
President Biden using CPAP machine for sleep apnea, White House confirms
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Biden using CPAP machine for sleep apnea, White House confirms
June 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has started using a CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea, the White House confirmed Wednesday, after reporters noticed strap marks on both sides of the president's face.
Lowell Weicker, former Republican governor of Connecticut, dies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lowell Weicker, former Republican governor of Connecticut, dies
June 28 (UPI) -- Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell Weicker died at age 92, his family confirmed Thursday.
Arizona wildfire forces more than 1,000 to evacuate from Scottsdale area
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona wildfire forces more than 1,000 to evacuate from Scottsdale area
June 28 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 people have been evacuated as fire crews work to contain a large wildfire near Scottsdale, Ariz., authorities said on Wednesday.
DOJ launches program aimed at missing, murdered Indigenous people
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DOJ launches program aimed at missing, murdered Indigenous people
June 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an outreach program to help address cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Delta flight makes emergency landing in North Carolina with nose gear up
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Delta flight makes emergency landing in North Carolina with nose gear up
June 28 (UPI) -- A Boeing 717 operated by Delta made an emergency landing with its nose gear up at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14 security administrative workers abducted in southern Mexico
14 security administrative workers abducted in southern Mexico
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma
In Chicago speech, president to push 'Bidenomics' as policy to boost middle class
In Chicago speech, president to push 'Bidenomics' as policy to boost middle class
Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
Italy condemns tourist who carved love note into Colosseum walls
Italy condemns tourist who carved love note into Colosseum walls
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement