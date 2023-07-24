Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time

July 24 (UPI) -- Sen. Dick Durbin said he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time in 12 months, which will force him to miss a pivotal vote on defense funding before Congress takes a monthlong break in August.
The Illinois Democrat, who serves as the majority whip, planned to isolate and work from home this week, saying Sunday he would not be present when the Senate takes up the National Defense Authorization Act. The bill passed the House with a series of GOP amendments on abortion, climate change and race and transgender rights.