'Status quo must change,' Senate Judiciary chair says of Supreme Court ethics

Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

May 2 (UPI) -- Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin on Tuesday pushed hard for a code of ethics for the Supreme Court during a hearing marked by the absence of an invitee -- the court's chief justice. "The highest court in the land shouldn't have the lowest ethical standards. That reality is driving a crisis in public confidence in the Supreme Court. The status quo must change," Durbin, D-Ill., said in his opening remarks during the hearing on Supreme Court Ethics Reform. Advertisement

Durbin used the occasion to cite a report that came out early last month detailing lavish luxury vacations bestowed on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife by a major Republican political donor.

"How low can the court go?" Durbin asked aloud.

"This is not the ordinary course of business ...," he said. "We wouldn't tolerate this from a city council member or an alderman."

The senior senator from Illinois said Supreme Court Justices should, at a minimum, have to subscribe to the same code of conduct adhered to by every other federal court judge.

Chief Justice John Roberts last week declined an invitation to testify during the hearing. The 66-year-old justice cited a Statement of Ethics Principles and Practices to which he said "all of the current members of the Supreme Court subscribe."

On Tuesday, Durbin took issue with Roberts' decision to decline his invitation.

"In his letter last week, the chief justice also sent what he called a 'Statement on Ethics Principles and Practices.' It was a document that was attached to his letter. It is an extraordinary document, not in a good way," Durbin told the committee.

"It makes clear that, while the justices are fine with consulting with certain authorities on how to address ethical issues, they do not feel bound by those same authorities ...," he said. "The chief justice's letter and statement of principles are a defense of the status quo. But they are oblivious to the obvious."

Republicans on Tuesday mostly defended Thomas' behavior, though when pressed by reporters, did submit the court could stand to update its policies.

"What I would urge the court to do is take this moment to instill more public confidence," the committee's top Republican, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Tuesday.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called Tuesday's hearing "political theater."

But Grassley, who previously chaired the committee, also admitted, "It does appear there needs to be better oversight."