Officials warn of outdoor threats during Southwest heat wave

Rising temperatures across the western United States have officials issuing warnings with the heat wave expected to last through the weekend. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Rising temperatures across the western United States have officials issuing warnings with the heat wave expected to last through the weekend. Temperatures could approach 130 degrees Friday in parts of Arizona and Nevada, with forecasters warning of the possibility of all-time highs in both Phoenix and Las Vegas, both of which are under excessive heat warnings. Advertisement

Projections for Arizona call for temperatures of 114 degrees in Phoenix and 108 degrees in Tucson.

Palm Springs, Calif., is also under a similar warning and could hit 118 degrees over the weekend, while other parts of California are dealing with lifeguard shortages at a time when space at public swimming pools will be at a premium.

Officials in Los Angeles are being forced to cut pool hours in half. San Francisco, which is under an excessive heat warning, has only 77% of its lifeguard positions filled at this point in the summer. Temperatures in the Bay Area are expected to soar into triple digits over the weekend.

The heat has officials warning people to remain indoors and to avoid excessive outdoor exercise.

Authorities in Arizona are going a step further, cautioning people to avoid searing hot concrete and asphalt, including patios.

Valleywise Health's Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix is Arizona's only such facility and admitted over 80 patients last summer for heat-related burn injuries.

The hospital has already seen 20 cases of contact burns from the heat this year.

"Now that the temperatures have gotten to where they normally are this time of year, we are just busy as we can be right now," burn center director Dr. Kevin Foster said during a news conference this week.

Human skin can burn in mere seconds if exposed to the scorching surfaces.

Maricopa County, Ariz., is putting around $14 million into outreach services and temporary cooling centers for people to remain hydrated.

The municipality, which includes Phoenix, recorded 425 heat-related deaths last year. This year it launched a pilot program to fix or swap out faulty air conditioners for low-income homeowners.

"We're concerned about the severity of the temperatures to begin with, but the consecutive nature of them adds to the public health risk," Phoenix Director of Heat Response and Mitigation David Hondula told the Washington Post Thursday.

"This is a time for maximum vigilance in the community."