U.S. News
July 14, 2023 / 12:37 AM

U.S. blacklists ex-Panamanian President Varela over 'significant corruption'

By Darryl Coote
Panama's former President Juan Carlos Varela has been made ineligible from entering the United States on accusations of corruption. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI
July 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Thursday banned former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez from entering the United States on accusations of being involved in "significant corruption."

Varela was designated ineligible for entry by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who accused the 59-year-old of accepting bribes in exchange for government contracts while serving first as vice president and then as president, a position he held from 2014 to 2019.

"This designation reaffirms the commitment of the United States to combat endemic corruption in Panama," Blinken said.

The announcement follows President Joe Biden having taken several actions to target corruption in Central America as his administration has said it is of national security interest and a cause prompting migrants and refugees to seek illegal entrance into the United States.

Early in his administration, Biden made inedible for entry to the United States dozens of Central American officials accused of committing corruption and other actions to undermine the rule of law and democracy, including former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

The Biden administration has also banned entry to former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, Rose Elena Bonilla Avila.

"It is our hope that today's action will prompt Panama's elected representatives and authorities to tackle entrenched corruption and empower all those who stand up for the rule of law," Blinken said.

"Corruption anywhere damages the national security and economic health of the United States and our allies. We will continue to promote accountability for those involved in significant corruption throughout the world."

In response to the blacklisting, Varela rejected the accusations, saying that as president he transparently worked to serve the Panamanian people.

"I was an honest president of a dignified and sovereign country," he said on Twitter. "I will do everything I have to do to defend my honor and that of my family.

