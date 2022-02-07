Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 7, 2022 / 9:43 PM

U.S. declassifies ex-Honduran president's inclusion on entry ban list

By Darryl Coote
U.S. declassifies ex-Honduran president's inclusion on entry ban list
State Department said Monday that it barred Hondura's former President Juan Orlando Hernandez entry to the United States in July. Pool File Photo by Eduardo Munoz/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration last year quietly added former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to a list barring entry to the United States of dozens of current and former Central American officials accused of committing corruption, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday.

In a statement, Blinken said Hernandez was added to the U.S. Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors list on July 1, over credible media reports accusing the former president of engaging in significant corruption and narco-trafficking, while using the illicit gains to fund political campaigns.

Advertisement

Blinken also points to sworn testimony given in U.S. Federal criminal proceedings as proof that drug-trafficking funds contributed to his campaign.

In March 2020, prosecutors accused Hernandez of accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribes in an indictment charging Geovanny Daniel Fuentes, a man they say conspired with Honduran politicians and police to operate a cocaine lab and distribute tons of narcotics into the United States via maritime routes.

RELATED Biden says no Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if Russia invades Ukraine

On July 1, the State Department published a list naming 55 officials from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras denying visas and admission to the United States over accusations of acts of corruption as the Biden administration was taking aim at causes of irregular migration from Central America.

Advertisement

Blinken said they were declassifying Hernandez's inclusion on the list as part of the United States' fight against corruption.

"The United States' commitment to fighting corruption and promoting democracy, rule of law and accountability in support of the people of Central America is ironclad," he said.

RELATED U.S. officials: Russia has 70% of forces needed for Ukraine invasion

The declassification of Hernandez's inclusion on the list follows Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., sending a letter last week as chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee to Blinken, calling for Hernandez's visa revoked and for him to be sanctioned.

"I commend [Blinken] for revoking Hondura's ex-President Hernandez's visa, as I urged last week," Menendez tweeted. "This is a powerful signal of the Biden admin's support for the rule of law & affirms that we will hold any official involved in drug trafficking to account."

RELATED Biden administration restores Iran sanctions waiver

Latest Headlines

National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The National Archives and Records Administration had to retrieve 15 boxes of documents from former President Donald Trump's White House from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel resigns from board of Facebook parent
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel resigns from board of Facebook parent
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Billionaire technology investor and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel will step down from the board of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, after his current term expires, the company announced Monday.
Supreme Court votes to allow Alabama voting maps to remain in place
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court votes to allow Alabama voting maps to remain in place
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday voted 5-4 to overturn a district court's ruling ordering Alabama to redraw election maps found to violate the Voting Rights Act, allowing them to remain in place.
California to drop statewide indoor mask mandate next week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California to drop statewide indoor mask mandate next week
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- California health officials announced Monday the state's current COVID-19 rules mandating near-universal indoor face coverings will not be renewed after they expire next week.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Washington grocery store
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Washington grocery store
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Police said a suspect remains armed and dangerous after one person was killed and another remains in critical condition after a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington on Monday.
IRS to 'transition away' from facial recognition for access to online system
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
IRS to 'transition away' from facial recognition for access to online system
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The IRS on Monday said it will "transition away" from requiring taxpayers to verify their identities through facial recognition software to access their online accounts.
Jill Biden 'disappointed' free community college cut from Build Back Better plan
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jill Biden 'disappointed' free community college cut from Build Back Better plan
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden on Monday acknowledged that her initiative to include free community college education has been removed from the Build Back Better plan pushed by her husband.
National history museum to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
National history museum to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will posthumously receive the National Museum of American History's highest honor, museum officials announced Monday.
DHS warns of terrorism threat after HBCU bomb threats, hostage incident
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DHS warns of terrorism threat after HBCU bomb threats, hostage incident
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security warned of a heightened threat of domestic and foreign terrorism in the United States in a bulletin issued Monday.
Biden says no Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if Russia invades Ukraine
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden says no Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if Russia invades Ukraine
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Monday the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany would be ended were Russian President Vladimir Putin moves to invade Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
DHS warns of terrorism threat after HBCU bomb threats, hostage incident
DHS warns of terrorism threat after HBCU bomb threats, hostage incident
Tensions rise in Haiti amid fears that outside groups could make play for power
Tensions rise in Haiti amid fears that outside groups could make play for power
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
France's Macron calls for 'de-escalation' of Ukraine crisis in Putin meeting
France's Macron calls for 'de-escalation' of Ukraine crisis in Putin meeting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement