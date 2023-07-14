Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 14, 2023 / 1:21 PM

SAG members take to picket lines as stars support striking actors, writers

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
Members of the Writers Guild of America East are joined by SAG-AFTRA members as they both hold up signs picketing outside of the Warner Bros. Discovery office on Thursday.in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Members of the Writers Guild of America East are joined by SAG-AFTRA members as they both hold up signs picketing outside of the Warner Bros. Discovery office on Thursday.in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Members of the Screen Actors Guild took to the picket lines on Friday as they launched a strike after failing to reach a deal with studios.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher arrived at a picket line outside of Netflix's Los Angeles offices on Friday afternoon as fellow picketers cheered her on as more than 160,000 performers agreed to stop working Friday morning.

Advertisement

The strike action is expected to impact events like the Emmy Awards, San Diego Comic Con and sequels to major Hollywood blockbusters like Avatar and Gladiators as the on-screen stars throw their hat in with the ongoing Writers Guild of America Strike.

Gone will also be red-carpet events for the debut of movies and show already in the can. Actors Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt walked out of their glitzy premiere of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in London on Thursday night as the strike was declared.

RELATED UAW president warns of strike ahead of negotiations with 'Big Three' automakers

In response, networks are loading up on unscripted reality shows like The Masked Singer, The Amazing Race, Survivor and Kitchen Nightmares.

Representatives for the actors union said they want a fair portion of the profits from streaming and better working conditions along with heading off threats of being replaced in some instances by artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

"SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP's [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers] responses to the union's most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said.

RELATED Supreme Court bringing American politics to a new low

"The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal."

Actors shared their support for the strike in interviews and on social media beginning Thursday evening.

Actress Margot Robbie, who was attending the premiere of Barbie said she would "absolutely" stand by a strike.

RELATED British railways to close 1,000 ticket offices in move to vending machines, online

Cynthia Nixon, of And Just Like That and The Gilded Age said she was proud to stand with the WGA members who have been striking since May after negotiations between them and the studios broke down. AI and revenue from streaming services were also at the heart of several issues when the writers hit the picket lines.

"Actors and writers together demand a fair share of the record-breaking profits the studios have been reaping from our labor for far too long," she wrote. "We will win this!"

Advertisement

Truth Be Told actress Octavia Spencer wrote on Instagram that the actors and writers "cannot do it without each other."

"I support the many skilled unionized workers across all industries that deserve fair compensation," she wrote.

Latest Headlines

Trump lawyers again seek to block Georgia DA in election interference probe
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Trump lawyers again seek to block Georgia DA in election interference probe
July 14 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump on Friday made another push to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him for claims of election interference.
House Republicans add culture-war measures to military budget
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
House Republicans add culture-war measures to military budget
July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed the annual defense policy bill by a narrow 219-210 vote, after several conservative amendments on abortion, climate change, and race and gender rights were added.
JPMorgan Chase profit jumps 67%, supported by its acquisition of First Republic Bank
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
JPMorgan Chase profit jumps 67%, supported by its acquisition of First Republic Bank
July 14 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase showed a 67% increase in second-quarter profit, though its top executive offered a mixed outlook on the road ahead.
Police identify Massapequa Park man as suspect in Long Island 'Gilgo 4' murder case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police identify Massapequa Park man as suspect in Long Island 'Gilgo 4' murder case
July 14 (UPI) -- Police said a person possibly connected to a series of murderers dating back to 2010 around Long Island was in custody Friday. The suspect is Rex Heurmann of Massapequa, Long Island, according to law enforcement sources.
American Airlines, JetBlue begin winding down Northeast Alliance
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
American Airlines, JetBlue begin winding down Northeast Alliance
July 14 (UPI) -- American Airlines and JetBlue will begin winding down their Northeast Alliance, the two carriers confirmed in separate Friday statements in which they also said summer travel itineraries would not be affected.
Wildfire season in West on verge of explosive development
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wildfire season in West on verge of explosive development
As Canada's wildfire season continues at a record-setting pace, it's been a much different story in the western United States. But a significant shift in the weather pattern is expected to unfold in the next two weeks.
Survey: Consumer sentiment is the best since September 2021
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Survey: Consumer sentiment is the best since September 2021
July 14 (UPI) -- Consumers so far in July pointed to job prospects and lower inflation in describing their sentiment about economic conditions, sentiment that came in at the highest level in more than a year.
Saturday Powerball jackpot is at $875 million, third-highest amount
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Saturday Powerball jackpot is at $875 million, third-highest amount
July 14 (UPI) -- Saturday's Powerball lottery was worth an estimated $875 million as of Friday morning. The cash option was worth $441.9 million. It's the third-largest Powerball jackpot.
Officials warn of outdoor threats during Southwest heat wave
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Officials warn of outdoor threats during Southwest heat wave
July 14 (UPI) -- Rising temperatures across the western United States have officials issuing warnings with the heat wave expected to last through the weekend.
White House launches $20B in grants for low-income, clean-energy initiatives
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House launches $20B in grants for low-income, clean-energy initiatives
July 14 (UPI) -- An estimated $20 billion in federal funding is available in competitive grants for clean energy development, with the bulk of the funding going toward low-income communities, the White House announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
Biden authorizes military to order up reservists for active duty in Europe
Biden authorizes military to order up reservists for active duty in Europe
Florida AG warns DOJ against investigating migrant flights
Florida AG warns DOJ against investigating migrant flights
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britain
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britain
Coroner: Lisa Marie Presley died from bowel obstruction
Coroner: Lisa Marie Presley died from bowel obstruction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement