SAG members take to picket lines as stars support striking actors, writers

Members of the Writers Guild of America East are joined by SAG-AFTRA members as they both hold up signs picketing outside of the Warner Bros. Discovery office on Thursday.in New York City.

July 14 (UPI) -- Members of the Screen Actors Guild took to the picket lines on Friday as they launched a strike after failing to reach a deal with studios. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher arrived at a picket line outside of Netflix's Los Angeles offices on Friday afternoon as fellow picketers cheered her on as more than 160,000 performers agreed to stop working Friday morning. Advertisement

The strike action is expected to impact events like the Emmy Awards, San Diego Comic Con and sequels to major Hollywood blockbusters like Avatar and Gladiators as the on-screen stars throw their hat in with the ongoing Writers Guild of America Strike.

Gone will also be red-carpet events for the debut of movies and show already in the can. Actors Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt walked out of their glitzy premiere of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in London on Thursday night as the strike was declared.

In response, networks are loading up on unscripted reality shows like The Masked Singer, The Amazing Race, Survivor and Kitchen Nightmares.

Representatives for the actors union said they want a fair portion of the profits from streaming and better working conditions along with heading off threats of being replaced in some instances by artificial intelligence.

"SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP's [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers] responses to the union's most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said.

"The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal."

Actors shared their support for the strike in interviews and on social media beginning Thursday evening.

Actress Margot Robbie, who was attending the premiere of Barbie said she would "absolutely" stand by a strike.

Cynthia Nixon, of And Just Like That and The Gilded Age said she was proud to stand with the WGA members who have been striking since May after negotiations between them and the studios broke down. AI and revenue from streaming services were also at the heart of several issues when the writers hit the picket lines.

"Actors and writers together demand a fair share of the record-breaking profits the studios have been reaping from our labor for far too long," she wrote. "We will win this!"

Truth Be Told actress Octavia Spencer wrote on Instagram that the actors and writers "cannot do it without each other."

"I support the many skilled unionized workers across all industries that deserve fair compensation," she wrote.