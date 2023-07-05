Advertisement
July 5, 2023 / 10:04 AM

British railways to close 1,000 ticket offices in move to vending machines, online

By Paul Godfrey
Consultation by Britain's train companies on plans to close 1,000 ticket offices came under fire Wednesday for being "rushed" because the public have just 21 days to respond and from unions who fear job losses. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
July 5 (UPI) -- The industry body representing Britain's 47 train operating companies has launched a public consultation on "modernization" proposals involving closing ticket offices.

The three-year plan to shut up to 1,000 ticket offices in all but the most heavily used mainline stations would see ticket office staff moved to "customer help" roles on concourses and platforms to assist passengers with accessing the cheapest fare, journey planning advice and helping with accessibility needs.

Staff would also be assigned to "mobile assistance teams" to provide additional help in areas such as currently unstaffed stations.

RDG maintains the changes, which would be phased in gradually, bring the industry up-to-date to reflect the new ways passengers use the railway today, in particular, the fact that most tickets are purchased from vending machines or online.

"The ways our customers buy tickets has changed and it's time for the railway to change with them," said RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr. "With just 12% of tickets being sold from ticket offices last year, and 99% of those transactions being available on ticket vending machines or online, our proposals would mean more staff on hand to give face-to-face help with a much wider range of support, from journey planning, to finding the right ticket and helping those with accessibility needs.

"Our commitment is that we will always treat our staff, who are hugely valued and integral to the experience our customers have on the railway, fairly, with support and extra training to move into new more engaging roles."

Starr stressed the input of passengers and accessibility groups had been taken into account in drawing up the proposals and that staff would be "treated fairly" -- but there are reports that written notices required by law ahead of major layoffs have been sent to unions.

However, Starr sought to contrast the industry's efforts to modernize in line with 21st-century retailing and make it sustainable with long-running industrial action by the RMT and Aslef unions which she said was aimed at blocking productivity reforms with revenue still 30% below COVID-19 levels.

With negotiations with the general rail workers' RMT stalled due to its refusal to put a pay and jobs guarantee offer to its membership, train companies must now move ahead with essential reforms, Starr said.

The RMT and TSSA unions have said they will "vigorously oppose" the closures. ASLEF is the train drivers' union and so is unaffected.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch condemned the ticket office closure proposal saying it was an attempt to trim the workforce by the backdoor.

"It is clear that the whole enterprise of closing ticket offices has got nothing to do with modernization and is a thinly veiled plan to gut our railways of station staff."

ASLEF is currently in the midst of a six-day national overtime ban by drivers at 16 train companies running Monday through midnight Saturday with another overtime ban scheduled to run 17-22 July.

