April 17, 2023 / 6:09 PM

Writers Guild members vote to authorize strike

By Fred Topel
1/5
Sandra Oh walks with Writers Guild of America members during the 2007 strike. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Writers Guild of America voted to authorize a strike vote on Monday. WGA West tweeted that the vote was 97.9% in favor of authorizing a strike if they cannot reach a new contract by May 1.

"Writers are ready for a deal from the studios that allows writers to share in the success of the content they create and build a stable life," the guild tweeted.

The WGA is currently in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The contract between both parties expires May 1.

The strike authorization vote means that the writers guild membership has agreed to strike if a satisfactory deal cannot be met. Both parties will continue to negotiate until the deadline.

The guild further said on its website that the percentage of yes votes and the 9,218 total votes set records for turnout and support from guild members.

Members have shared their reasons for approving a strike for weeks.

Ted Lasso and Black Lady Sketch Show writer Ashley Nicole Black said that networks now sell shows to their own streaming services instead of syndication packages, reducing writer royalties.

"Even if it's a huge hit, they get to determine the value and then they send you a check for $1.25," Black wrote.

Full Frontal and Tonight Show writer Mike Drucker said that shorter seasons of 10 or fewer episodes, favored by streaming services, mean that staff writers don't have a full year of work anymore. Also, many shows are hiring fewer writer.

"Some jobs that used to last dozens of weeks now last only a handful with the same pay per week," Drucker wrote.

Star Trek: Picard and Leverage: Redemption writer Matt Okumura said that writers are asking for a mere 2% of streaming profits, and to include training of writers to become future showrunners.

"I voted yes to ensure that writers are trained in a system that teaches them how to run a set," Okumura wrote.

Queenpins and Beneath the Harvest Sky writer Aron Gaudet added that he and his colleagues hope standing together can avert a strike.

"We don't WANT to strike," Gaudet wrote. "We are willing to use our strength -- as a union -- to secure a better and fair deal for our members."

The last WGA strike was in 2007.

