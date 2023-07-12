Driver fleeing police near White House strikes pedestrians, killing 1

One person is dead and another was left injured by a driver who struck pedestrians while fleeing police near the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- A driver fleeing a traffic stop near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., struck pedestrians at an intersection Wednesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said, as police continue to search for the suspect. The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. as U.S. Secret Service officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with an expired registration at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW, Lt. Paul Mayhair of the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division said in a statement. Advertisement

The unidentified driver indicated to police that they would stop the vehicle but then fled south on 17th Street where they ran a red light and hit "multiple individuals" in a crosswalk while continuing to flee law enforcement.

Mayhair said Secret Service officers rendered aid to the victim who was transported in critical condition to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

"Police are working to locate the suspect and our deepest condolences go out to the victim's family," Anthony Guglielmi, U.S. Secret Service chief of communications, said on Twitter.

Lt. James Dingeldein with Park Police told WDVM that the deceased victim was a 75-year-old Philadelphia man and that a second victim, identified as a 13-year-old girl, was also injured but was released at the scene.