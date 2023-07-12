Driver fleeing police near White House strikes pedestrians, killing 1

July 12 (UPI) -- A driver fleeing a traffic stop near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., struck pedestrians at an intersection Wednesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said, as police continue to search for the suspect.
The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. as U.S. Secret Service officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with an expired registration at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW, Lt. Paul Mayhair of the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division said in a statement.