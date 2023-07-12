Trending
July 12, 2023 / 10:51 PM

Driver fleeing police near White House strikes pedestrians, killing 1

By Darryl Coote
One person is dead and another was left injured by a driver who struck pedestrians while fleeing police near the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
July 12 (UPI) -- A driver fleeing a traffic stop near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., struck pedestrians at an intersection Wednesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said, as police continue to search for the suspect.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. as U.S. Secret Service officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with an expired registration at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW, Lt. Paul Mayhair of the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division said in a statement.

The unidentified driver indicated to police that they would stop the vehicle but then fled south on 17th Street where they ran a red light and hit "multiple individuals" in a crosswalk while continuing to flee law enforcement.

Mayhair said Secret Service officers rendered aid to the victim who was transported in critical condition to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

"Police are working to locate the suspect and our deepest condolences go out to the victim's family," Anthony Guglielmi, U.S. Secret Service chief of communications, said on Twitter.

Lt. James Dingeldein with Park Police told WDVM that the deceased victim was a 75-year-old Philadelphia man and that a second victim, identified as a 13-year-old girl, was also injured but was released at the scene.

Latest Headlines

'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
July 12 (UPI) -- A five-time Broadway actor who played Judas in a national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar before his arrest for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been acquitted.
Donald Trump supporter Ray Epps sues Fox News for defamation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump supporter Ray Epps sues Fox News for defamation
July 12 (UPI) -- Pro-Trump protester Ray Epps, who found himself at the center of a right-wing conspiracy after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News and former host Tucker Carlson.
Praising Bob Iger's 'unparalleled ability,' Disney extends his contract 2 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Praising Bob Iger's 'unparalleled ability,' Disney extends his contract 2 years
July 12 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company will extend chief executive officer Bob Iger's tenure through 2026 in a contract deal announced Wednesday that will keep the CEO on board two years longer than expected.
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
July 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan hair salon whose owner made anti-transgender remarks online and may have attended the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been dropped by the beauty product line Jack Winn Pro.
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
July 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco's Anchor Brewing, considered the first craft brewery in the United States, will close its doors after 127 years in business.
North Carolina man given 38 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
North Carolina man given 38 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
July 12 (UPI) -- A man who pleaded guilty for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to a prison term Tuesday.
United Airlines upgrading domestic first class cabins
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
United Airlines upgrading domestic first class cabins
July 12 (UPI) -- United Airlines on Wednesday unveiled updated first class passenger seating on its narrowbody domestic fleet, the first cabin refresh since 2015.
House Republicans unleash criticism at FBI Director Christopher Wray
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House Republicans unleash criticism at FBI Director Christopher Wray
July 12 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for regularly scheduled oversight of the bureau as Republicans unleashed a flurry of criticism at him.
Elon Musk forms new AI company in effort to 'understand reality'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Elon Musk forms new AI company in effort to 'understand reality'
July 12 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is starting a new artificial intelligence company, the Billionaire confirmed in a social media post Wednesday.
Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama home ordered to stay in detention until trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama home ordered to stay in detention until trial
July 12 (UPI) -- A federal court has ordered a man who was arrested in the neighborhood where former President Barak Obama lives to stay in custody while awaiting trial related to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.
