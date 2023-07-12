Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 12, 2023 / 10:08 AM

Three killed in Illinois Greyhound bus crash

By Clyde Hughes

July 12 (UPI) -- A Greyhound bus traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis early Wednesday morning collided with other commercial vehicles on Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., killing three people, authorities said.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the westbound I-70 near the Silverlake West Rest Stop at about 2 a.m., local time. The bus crashed into three parked tractor-trailers on exit ramp.

Advertisement

State Police said four of the injured were flown to local hospitals by helicopter and at least 10 were taken by ambulance. No one in the commercial vehicles was hurt, they said.

"We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis," Greyhound said. "Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital.

"Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers."

Read More

1 dead, 15 injured after wrong-way driver hits Chicago bus Bus plunges into ravine in southern Mexico, killing 29 At least 17 injured in Baltimore bus accident

Latest Headlines

U.S. inflation cools to early 2021 levels, but it might not convince the Fed to pause rate hikes
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
U.S. inflation cools to early 2021 levels, but it might not convince the Fed to pause rate hikes
July 12 (UPI) -- Headline inflation in the U.S. economy moved to its lowest point since early 2021, though it might not be enough to convince the Fed to hit the pause button on rate hikes.
U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
July 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced plans to continue its reduction of hydrofluorocarbons, releasing a new rule that aims to cut the United States' use of the greenhouse gases by almost half.
Iowa Republicans pass 6-week abortion ban in special session
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Iowa Republicans pass 6-week abortion ban in special session
DES MOINES, Iowa, July 11 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers in Iowa passed Gov. Kim Reynolds' controversial six-week abortion ban after an hours-long special session that was scheduled for debate on the single piece of legislation.
Serbian intelligence chief sanctioned over corruption, ties to Russia
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Serbian intelligence chief sanctioned over corruption, ties to Russia
July 11 (UPI) -- A Serbian politician currently serving as the head of the country's Security Intelligence Agency is now under sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Tuesday.
Deadly cargo ship fire in New Jersey extinguished
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Deadly cargo ship fire in New Jersey extinguished
July 11 (UPI) -- A fire aboard an Italian cargo ship in New Jersey, which claimed the lives of two Newark firefighters, is now out as the firefighters' union blasts safety concerns over staffing and equipment.
Biden's Joint Chiefs pick warns Tuberville that military 'will lose talent' over promotion blockade
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden's Joint Chiefs pick warns Tuberville that military 'will lose talent' over promotion blockade
July 11 (UPI) -- Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown warned that the military "will lose talent" over a blockade on promotions led by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.
U.S., NOAA announce funding to protect underserved communities from extreme heat
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S., NOAA announce funding to protect underserved communities from extreme heat
July 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Commerce Department and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced $5 million in funding Tuesday to help protect underserved American communities from extreme heat.
Sotheby's auction to feature prehistoric remains of flying 'Horus' and swimming 'Nessie'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Sotheby's auction to feature prehistoric remains of flying 'Horus' and swimming 'Nessie'
July 11 (UPI) -- The fossilized prehistoric skeletons of a Pteranodon and a Plesiosaur, estimated to be tens of millions of years old, will go up for auction later this month at Sotheby's in New York.
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
July 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has changed its mind on former President Donald Trump's potential immunity from a defamation lawsuit filed by writer E. Jean Carroll.
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
July 11 (UPI) -- Former Manson follower and convicted murderer Leslie Van Houten has been released from prison after spending more than five decades behind bars, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
Army investigating crash at base in Georgia
Army investigating crash at base in Georgia
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty
Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty
More than 61,000 people in Europe died from excessive heat last summer
More than 61,000 people in Europe died from excessive heat last summer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement