Three killed in Illinois Greyhound bus crash

July 12 (UPI) -- A Greyhound bus traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis early Wednesday morning collided with other commercial vehicles on Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., killing three people, authorities said.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the westbound I-70 near the Silverlake West Rest Stop at about 2 a.m., local time. The bus crashed into three parked tractor-trailers on exit ramp.

Advertisement

State Police said four of the injured were flown to local hospitals by helicopter and at least 10 were taken by ambulance. No one in the commercial vehicles was hurt, they said.

"We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis," Greyhound said. "Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital.

"Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers."